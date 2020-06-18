All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589

2591 San Bruno Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2591 San Bruno Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94134
Portola

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE A modern, contemporary design for this cozy and quiet unit. This is a hidden gem behind a commercial space, you can reach this beautiful unit through a side entrance, shielding you from the busy and noisy sounds of San Bruno Ave. This brand new unit is ready for immediate move-in! With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large kitchen with marble floor tiles, and plenty of natural lightings through light wells, a perfect location for many people! Move-in Condition with the Following Features: - Range / Oven - Refrigerator - Garbage disposal Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $4800 Rent + $4800 Security deposit - The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage) - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55045 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 have any available units?
2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 have?
Some of 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 currently offering any rent specials?
2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 pet-friendly?
No, 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 offer parking?
No, 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 does not offer parking.
Does 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 have a pool?
No, 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 does not have a pool.
Does 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 have accessible units?
No, 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St
San Francisco, CA 94107
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
828 Jones
828 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94121
2115 HYDE Street
2115 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco