2591 San Bruno Avenue - 2589

** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE A modern, contemporary design for this cozy and quiet unit. This is a hidden gem behind a commercial space, you can reach this beautiful unit through a side entrance, shielding you from the busy and noisy sounds of San Bruno Ave. This brand new unit is ready for immediate move-in! With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large kitchen with marble floor tiles, and plenty of natural lightings through light wells, a perfect location for many people! Move-in Condition with the Following Features: - Range / Oven - Refrigerator - Garbage disposal Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $4800 Rent + $4800 Security deposit - The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage) - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55045 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303