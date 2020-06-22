Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
257 Carl Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
257 Carl Street
257 Carl Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
257 Carl Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Parnassus Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 257 Carl Street have any available units?
257 Carl Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 257 Carl Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 Carl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Carl Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 Carl Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 257 Carl Street offer parking?
No, 257 Carl Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 Carl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Carl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Carl Street have a pool?
No, 257 Carl Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 Carl Street have accessible units?
No, 257 Carl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Carl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Carl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Carl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Carl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
