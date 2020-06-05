Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

2465 Chestnut Street - 2465 Chestnut - Stunning Spacious 1BR/1BA Available 08/03/20 Stunning Spacious 1BR/1BA w/ Jacuzzi, Shared Roof Deck, Shared Yard, Parking Avail in Beautiful Marina(2465 Chestnut) - * $3,495/month annual lease

* Laundry in building

* Shared roof deck

* Jacuzzi

* Pets considered for add'l fee

* Yard good for BBQ

* Parking avail for add'l fee 2 blocks down

* Available: August 1st or sooner



VIDEO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w28-rRNE_3c



*** PICTURES ARE FROM A SIMILAR UNIT ***



SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177.

ADDRESS: 2465 Chestnut #301



Gorgeous, 1BR/1BA in the Marina. Classic San Francisco apartment has a hacienda-style feel. Floors are hardwood parquet in living room and dining room and hardwood elsewhere except in tile bath. Living room and kitchen have built-in shelving. Large, deep living room has a bank of three windows at one end and wall sconces. The living room a very large closet and there is a door to the dining room at the windowed end. Dining room is in front of windows and open to the kitchen. It can accommodate a six-setting dining arrangement. Kitchen is galley-style and includes electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. It has a lot of cabinets, many with glass panes, and lots of counter space.



Bedroom is large and has a sizeable closet. It has a view of Angel Island. Bath has both a jacuzzi and a glass shower stall. Building has shared laundry and a roof deck. Roof deck has a spectacular 360° view which includes the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the downtown skyline. Deck has some chairs and two tables. Landlord will consider pets for additional fee.



Terrific location at the Presidio end of Chestnut Street's vibrant shopping and dining district. Walk Score is 96. It's just steps to the bus line 30. Lines 22, 28, 41, 43, and 45 are within reasonable walking distance.



Please be noted, that pictures are of a similar unit with same layout.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

BRE# 01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba . com



(RLNE5636605)