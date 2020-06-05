All apartments in San Francisco
2465 Chestnut Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

2465 Chestnut Street

2465 Chestnut Street · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2465 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2465 Chestnut Street - 2465 Chestnut - Stunning Spacious 1BR/1BA · Avail. Aug 3

$3,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
2465 Chestnut Street - 2465 Chestnut - Stunning Spacious 1BR/1BA Available 08/03/20 Stunning Spacious 1BR/1BA w/ Jacuzzi, Shared Roof Deck, Shared Yard, Parking Avail in Beautiful Marina(2465 Chestnut) - * $3,495/month annual lease
* Laundry in building
* Shared roof deck
* Jacuzzi
* Pets considered for add'l fee
* Yard good for BBQ
* Parking avail for add'l fee 2 blocks down
* Available: August 1st or sooner

VIDEO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w28-rRNE_3c

*** PICTURES ARE FROM A SIMILAR UNIT ***

SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177.
ADDRESS: 2465 Chestnut #301

Gorgeous, 1BR/1BA in the Marina. Classic San Francisco apartment has a hacienda-style feel. Floors are hardwood parquet in living room and dining room and hardwood elsewhere except in tile bath. Living room and kitchen have built-in shelving. Large, deep living room has a bank of three windows at one end and wall sconces. The living room a very large closet and there is a door to the dining room at the windowed end. Dining room is in front of windows and open to the kitchen. It can accommodate a six-setting dining arrangement. Kitchen is galley-style and includes electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. It has a lot of cabinets, many with glass panes, and lots of counter space.

Bedroom is large and has a sizeable closet. It has a view of Angel Island. Bath has both a jacuzzi and a glass shower stall. Building has shared laundry and a roof deck. Roof deck has a spectacular 360° view which includes the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the downtown skyline. Deck has some chairs and two tables. Landlord will consider pets for additional fee.

Terrific location at the Presidio end of Chestnut Street's vibrant shopping and dining district. Walk Score is 96. It's just steps to the bus line 30. Lines 22, 28, 41, 43, and 45 are within reasonable walking distance.

Please be noted, that pictures are of a similar unit with same layout.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5636605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 Chestnut Street have any available units?
2465 Chestnut Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 2465 Chestnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
2465 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 2465 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 2465 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 2465 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2465 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 2465 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 2465 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 2465 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2465 Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

