246 2nd Street #905
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

246 2nd Street #905

246 Second Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

246 Second Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 246 2nd Street #905 · Avail. Jul 6

$3,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
24hr gym
e-payments
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
e-payments
garage
246 2nd Street #905 Available 07/06/20 EPIC REA/ AzariPM Spacious and Beautiful 1 BR/1 BA View Condo in the heart of SOMA - *** AVAILABLE 7/6/2020 ***

Enjoy luxury living in this beautiful condo in the heart of SOMA. Everything you want is outside you door!

Condo features:
- Open Plan Living Room
- Kitchen w/ electric stove, refrigerator, microwave
- Hardwood Floors & carpet
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- 1 designated Parking Space in Garage
- Washer & Dryer in unit

No Pets Allowed.
Non smoking unit.
Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions apply as required by the HOA.

Neighborhood Highlights:

• Walk Score is 100!
• Three block walk to BART and Muni Metro
• Abundance of restaurants and cafes all within blocks
• Down the street from 24-Hour Fitness
• Easy Freeway and Bay Bridge access

Rent : $3,490.00
Security Deposit : $3,490.00
Application fee : $45

For further information contact:

Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros
Realtor, Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
(415)710-4284
genie @ epicrea dot com

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler:Marketing @ AzariPM.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE3005540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 2nd Street #905 have any available units?
246 2nd Street #905 has a unit available for $3,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 2nd Street #905 have?
Some of 246 2nd Street #905's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 2nd Street #905 currently offering any rent specials?
246 2nd Street #905 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 2nd Street #905 pet-friendly?
No, 246 2nd Street #905 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 246 2nd Street #905 offer parking?
Yes, 246 2nd Street #905 does offer parking.
Does 246 2nd Street #905 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 2nd Street #905 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 2nd Street #905 have a pool?
No, 246 2nd Street #905 does not have a pool.
Does 246 2nd Street #905 have accessible units?
No, 246 2nd Street #905 does not have accessible units.
Does 246 2nd Street #905 have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 2nd Street #905 does not have units with dishwashers.
