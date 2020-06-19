Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage 24hr gym e-payments microwave

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking e-payments garage

246 2nd Street #905 Available 07/06/20 EPIC REA/ AzariPM Spacious and Beautiful 1 BR/1 BA View Condo in the heart of SOMA - *** AVAILABLE 7/6/2020 ***



Enjoy luxury living in this beautiful condo in the heart of SOMA. Everything you want is outside you door!



Condo features:

- Open Plan Living Room

- Kitchen w/ electric stove, refrigerator, microwave

- Hardwood Floors & carpet

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- 1 designated Parking Space in Garage

- Washer & Dryer in unit



No Pets Allowed.

Non smoking unit.

Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions apply as required by the HOA.



Neighborhood Highlights:



• Walk Score is 100!

• Three block walk to BART and Muni Metro

• Abundance of restaurants and cafes all within blocks

• Down the street from 24-Hour Fitness

• Easy Freeway and Bay Bridge access



Rent : $3,490.00

Security Deposit : $3,490.00

Application fee : $45



For further information contact:



Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros

Realtor, Leasing Agent

CalDRE #00805386

(415)710-4284

genie @ epicrea dot com



To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler:Marketing @ AzariPM.com



______________________________________________________________________________________



Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!



We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!



Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.



(RLNE3005540)