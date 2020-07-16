All apartments in San Francisco
2450 Fulton Street - 302

2450 Fulton Street · (775) 413-2741
Location

2450 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lone Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to a 2 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2 bathroom Lone Mountain/Inner Richmond apartment across the street from Golden Gate Park. This apartment features 1,015 sqft on the 3rd floor with a 3rd floor storage unit. This rental is available for $4,000.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $4,000.00 and the property is available now.

This rental has an updated kitchen with modern cabinets, quartz countertops, Stainless-steel range, Stainless-steel dishwasher; A large master bedroom with updated en suite master bathroom; A spacious living / dining room with great views of Golden Gate Park; A bonus room with views of Golden Gate Park that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, or gym; A 5'x3' storage unit located on the 3rd floor.

This property recently had significant improvements including new wood-like flooring, new paint, and updated kitchen and bathrooms.

One parking space available located behind the building, off street parking, for an additional flat rate monthly fee; There is also plenty of street parking across the street along Golden Gate Park.

Available now. Monthly Rent is $4,000.00. Security deposit is $4,000.00. First month's rent, security deposit, and last month's rent ($12,000.00) due before move-in. Twelve month lease required. Utilities included with rent: water, hot water, garbage, recycling, and compost. Renter's insurance required. NO pets allowed. $45 non-refundable cash application fee required for each person over 18 (includes full credit report and background check). Minimum credit score required is 700 - the applicant's credit score is not the only deciding factor in applicant's approval. Income requirement: 33% debt to income ratio. Pay rent and submit maintenance requests online with our tenant website/app.

The following are required and will be verified: 700+ credit score - the applicant's credit score is not the only deciding factor in applicant's approval, 33% debt to income ratio, stable employment, salary, stable income, good rental history with last 2 landlords, no evictions in all 50 states and no criminal record. Keep in mind your desired move-in date must not exceed 45 days after the rental is available.

We use Tenant Turner to pre-qualify applicants and schedule tours for our rentals. Please fill out the pre-qualification questionnaire to receive a link to our video tour. Please verify you meet this rentals requirements before requesting a tour. In-person tours are limited due to COVID-19.

More info about securing this rental can be found on our website KDCrentals [dot] com.
Four story apartment building with 13 spacious units located on Fulton Street and Arguello Avenue across the street from Golden Gate Park. There is a parking lot in the back of the building. There are coin operated washers and dryers located in the basement. The building has an elevator for your convenience. Your locked mailbox is located in the entryway of the building and your key is available at the post office.

BUS LINES: Easy access to Downtown/The Financial District and Ocean Beach with bus lines 5 & 21 - same bus stop on the same block (along with the 33). Other nearby bus lines: 33, 44, 38, 1, 28.

Near Golden Gate Park, USF, USF gym, Clement Street restaurants/shops/farmer's market, Geary Street restaurants and shops, Trader Joe's and Target close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Fulton Street - 302 have any available units?
2450 Fulton Street - 302 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Fulton Street - 302 have?
Some of 2450 Fulton Street - 302's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Fulton Street - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Fulton Street - 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Fulton Street - 302 pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Fulton Street - 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2450 Fulton Street - 302 offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Fulton Street - 302 offers parking.
Does 2450 Fulton Street - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 Fulton Street - 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Fulton Street - 302 have a pool?
No, 2450 Fulton Street - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Fulton Street - 302 have accessible units?
No, 2450 Fulton Street - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Fulton Street - 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Fulton Street - 302 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

