2450 Fulton Street - 302

Welcome to a 2 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2 bathroom Lone Mountain/Inner Richmond apartment across the street from Golden Gate Park. This apartment features 1,015 sqft on the 3rd floor with a 3rd floor storage unit. This rental is available for $4,000.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $4,000.00 and the property is available now.



This rental has an updated kitchen with modern cabinets, quartz countertops, Stainless-steel range, Stainless-steel dishwasher; A large master bedroom with updated en suite master bathroom; A spacious living / dining room with great views of Golden Gate Park; A bonus room with views of Golden Gate Park that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, or gym; A 5'x3' storage unit located on the 3rd floor.



This property recently had significant improvements including new wood-like flooring, new paint, and updated kitchen and bathrooms.



One parking space available located behind the building, off street parking, for an additional flat rate monthly fee; There is also plenty of street parking across the street along Golden Gate Park.



Available now. Monthly Rent is $4,000.00. Security deposit is $4,000.00. First month's rent, security deposit, and last month's rent ($12,000.00) due before move-in. Twelve month lease required. Utilities included with rent: water, hot water, garbage, recycling, and compost. Renter's insurance required. NO pets allowed. $45 non-refundable cash application fee required for each person over 18 (includes full credit report and background check). Minimum credit score required is 700 - the applicant's credit score is not the only deciding factor in applicant's approval. Income requirement: 33% debt to income ratio. Pay rent and submit maintenance requests online with our tenant website/app.



The following are required and will be verified: 700+ credit score - the applicant's credit score is not the only deciding factor in applicant's approval, 33% debt to income ratio, stable employment, salary, stable income, good rental history with last 2 landlords, no evictions in all 50 states and no criminal record. Keep in mind your desired move-in date must not exceed 45 days after the rental is available.



We use Tenant Turner to pre-qualify applicants and schedule tours for our rentals. Please fill out the pre-qualification questionnaire to receive a link to our video tour. Please verify you meet this rentals requirements before requesting a tour. In-person tours are limited due to COVID-19.



More info about securing this rental can be found on our website KDCrentals [dot] com.

Four story apartment building with 13 spacious units located on Fulton Street and Arguello Avenue across the street from Golden Gate Park. There is a parking lot in the back of the building. There are coin operated washers and dryers located in the basement. The building has an elevator for your convenience. Your locked mailbox is located in the entryway of the building and your key is available at the post office.



BUS LINES: Easy access to Downtown/The Financial District and Ocean Beach with bus lines 5 & 21 - same bus stop on the same block (along with the 33). Other nearby bus lines: 33, 44, 38, 1, 28.



Near Golden Gate Park, USF, USF gym, Clement Street restaurants/shops/farmer's market, Geary Street restaurants and shops, Trader Joe's and Target close by.