2425 Greenwich #1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

1BR/1BA Charm Galore! Cow Hollow! Parking! Laundry! PROGRESSIVE - TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY 8/1/2020!!!



Charm, charm charm! This spacious 1 bedroom unit is located midway between vibrant Chestnut and Union Shopping districts. One block from the Lombard transportation corridor for tech buses and express buses to the Financial District. Walking distance to the Marina Green or Presidio parks. Easy access to the Golden Gate Bridge for bikers heading into Marin.



The beautiful, formal, living room features a wall of elegant arched windows; the perfect space for gatherings of friends and family!



A large dining room adjoins the kitchen with plenty of room for a table for 6. Additional cabinet space and built in cabinetry makes this a lovely setting for casual or formal meals!



The roomy kitchen features new stove and refrigerator, plus tons of cabinet space.



The long hallway leads to a good-size bedroom with good size closet (plus additional closet located in hallway).



The groovy bathroom retains all its original tile work and includes both a tub and separate walk in shower.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

- Large parking space!

- Charming original architectural details throughout

- Shared washer and dryer!

- Lustrous hardwood floors with decorative edging

- Ample closet space



TERMS:

- Available for immediate occupancy

- 12 month lease

- Monthly Rent: $3,495

- Rent includes large parking space!

- Security Deposit: 1.5x one month’s rent

- Tenant pays PG&E and cable/internet/phone

- Owner pays water and garbage

- No pets (we do comply with all applicable rent laws)

- No smoking



Please TEXT 415-680-7546 to schedule a private showing.



LOCATION: 2425 Greenwich Lombard @ Pierce



CA BRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group



(RLNE5880828)