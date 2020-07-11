All apartments in San Francisco
2425 Greenwich #1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2425 Greenwich #1

2425 Greenwich Street · (415) 680-7546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2425 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Cow Hollow

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2425 Greenwich #1 · Avail. now

$3,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
1BR/1BA Charm Galore! Cow Hollow! Parking! Laundry! PROGRESSIVE - TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY 8/1/2020!!!

Charm, charm charm! This spacious 1 bedroom unit is located midway between vibrant Chestnut and Union Shopping districts. One block from the Lombard transportation corridor for tech buses and express buses to the Financial District. Walking distance to the Marina Green or Presidio parks. Easy access to the Golden Gate Bridge for bikers heading into Marin.

The beautiful, formal, living room features a wall of elegant arched windows; the perfect space for gatherings of friends and family!

A large dining room adjoins the kitchen with plenty of room for a table for 6. Additional cabinet space and built in cabinetry makes this a lovely setting for casual or formal meals!

The roomy kitchen features new stove and refrigerator, plus tons of cabinet space.

The long hallway leads to a good-size bedroom with good size closet (plus additional closet located in hallway).

The groovy bathroom retains all its original tile work and includes both a tub and separate walk in shower.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
- Large parking space!
- Charming original architectural details throughout
- Shared washer and dryer!
- Lustrous hardwood floors with decorative edging
- Ample closet space

TERMS:
- Available for immediate occupancy
- 12 month lease
- Monthly Rent: $3,495
- Rent includes large parking space!
- Security Deposit: 1.5x one month’s rent
- Tenant pays PG&E and cable/internet/phone
- Owner pays water and garbage
- No pets (we do comply with all applicable rent laws)
- No smoking

Please TEXT 415-680-7546 to schedule a private showing.

LOCATION: 2425 Greenwich Lombard @ Pierce

CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group

(RLNE5880828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Greenwich #1 have any available units?
2425 Greenwich #1 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Greenwich #1 have?
Some of 2425 Greenwich #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Greenwich #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Greenwich #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Greenwich #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Greenwich #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2425 Greenwich #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Greenwich #1 offers parking.
Does 2425 Greenwich #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 Greenwich #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Greenwich #1 have a pool?
No, 2425 Greenwich #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Greenwich #1 have accessible units?
No, 2425 Greenwich #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Greenwich #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Greenwich #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

