Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning furnished w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage on-site laundry bike storage

Let your rainbow flag fly in the Castro! San Francisco’s LGBT neighborhood welcomes all comers to its tidy, restaurant-lined streets. One of the city's most vibrant and cohesive communities, this area is saturated with stylish shops and bars so popular that patrons spill out onto the street.



240 Cumberland is an eco-friendly community that thrives on life-hacking perks. Solar panels catch rays on the roof and Zipcars live in the garage. Open floor plans, hardwood floors and en-suite laundry – the list goes on. Watch the sunset from your balcony or mingle in the courtyard in this sunny abode.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contra