Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 24 Kempton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
24 Kempton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24 Kempton Avenue
24 Kempton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
24 Kempton Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have any available units?
24 Kempton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 24 Kempton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24 Kempton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Kempton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue offer parking?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have a pool?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108
Similar Pages
San Francisco 1 Bedrooms
San Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood Floors
San Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Of Market
Nob Hill
Mission District
Tenderloin
Russian Hill
Lower Nob Hill
South Beach
Pacific Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San Francisco
City College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco