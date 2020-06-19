All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 24 Kempton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
24 Kempton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM

24 Kempton Avenue

24 Kempton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 Kempton Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Kempton Avenue have any available units?
24 Kempton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 24 Kempton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24 Kempton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Kempton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue offer parking?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have a pool?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Kempton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Kempton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco