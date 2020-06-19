239 2nd Avenue #2.

Amenities

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment - $2,300 / month Quiet Clean Unit Sonic Fiber Internet available New wood floors / new carpeted bedrooms Coin Laundry in building No Smoking Parking in building available covered or uncovered included for 6 months Steps from Ariscault Bakery, Giorgio's Pizzeria, Wako Sushi, Burma Superstar, Eats, CVS, Office Depot, Clement Street Sunday Farmers' Market, grocery stores, and more! 99 Walk score Fantastic neighborhood location central to Jordan Park, Presidio Terrace, Lake District, Presidio Heights, CPMC, restaurants, cafes, The Presidio etc. New floors, carpet and paint finished during shelter in place. Email for application and video walk through. https://www.walkscore.com/score/239-2nd-ave-san-francisco-ca-94118