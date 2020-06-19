All apartments in San Francisco
239 2nd Avenue #2.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:24 PM

239 2nd Avenue #2

239 2nd Avenue · (415) 391-4775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 2nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment - $2,300 / month Quiet Clean Unit Sonic Fiber Internet available New wood floors / new carpeted bedrooms Coin Laundry in building No Smoking Parking in building available covered or uncovered included for 6 months Steps from Ariscault Bakery, Giorgio's Pizzeria, Wako Sushi, Burma Superstar, Eats, CVS, Office Depot, Clement Street Sunday Farmers' Market, grocery stores, and more! 99 Walk score Fantastic neighborhood location central to Jordan Park, Presidio Terrace, Lake District, Presidio Heights, CPMC, restaurants, cafes, The Presidio etc. New floors, carpet and paint finished during shelter in place. Email for application and video walk through. https://www.walkscore.com/score/239-2nd-ave-san-francisco-ca-94118

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 239 2nd Avenue #2 have any available units?
239 2nd Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 2nd Avenue #2 have?
Some of 239 2nd Avenue #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 2nd Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
239 2nd Avenue #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 2nd Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 239 2nd Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 239 2nd Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 239 2nd Avenue #2 does offer parking.
Does 239 2nd Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 2nd Avenue #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 2nd Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 239 2nd Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 239 2nd Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 239 2nd Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 239 2nd Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 2nd Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

