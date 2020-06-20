2355 Scott Street #12

Amenities

2355 Scott Street San Francisco, CA 94115 Special Offer: Get one month in free when you sign a lease and move in by May 31st! Virtual Tour: https://vimeopro.com/user109962562/bt-3-bedrooms/video/398948933 Unit #12 Features: -One parking spot included with rent! -Private deck with views of Alta Plaza Park and the city skyline -Stacking family sized W/D in unit -Custom built kitchen with waterfall island, quartz counter tops, and white glossy cabinets -High end stainless steel appliances: double door refrigerator, gas range, hood, and large dishwasher -Floor to ceiling windows providing amazing natural light -Three private bedrooms with custom closet build outs and walk-in closet (master) -Two beautifully remodeled bathrooms (master en-suite) -Gray wide plank flooring throughout Location: -Located in the most desirable area of Pacific Heights -Walking distance to Fillmore and Union Street retail, health clubs, fine dining, and great schools -Close to the Lyon Street Stairs, the Presidio, and the Marina -Easy commute to downtown and nearby all major transportation stops Other: -Rent-controlled -12-month lease, then month to month -Pet-friendly; no pet rent (2 pet max) -Renovated common areas *COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. CONTACT Ryan Durante ryan @ rentbt.com Leasing Agent Brick+Timber www.rentbt.com