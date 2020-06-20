All apartments in San Francisco
2355 Scott Street #12
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

2355 Scott Street #12

2355 Scott Street · (628) 777-5537
Location

2355 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
rent controlled
2355 Scott Street San Francisco, CA 94115 Special Offer: Get one month in free when you sign a lease and move in by May 31st! Virtual Tour: https://vimeopro.com/user109962562/bt-3-bedrooms/video/398948933 Unit #12 Features: -One parking spot included with rent! -Private deck with views of Alta Plaza Park and the city skyline -Stacking family sized W/D in unit -Custom built kitchen with waterfall island, quartz counter tops, and white glossy cabinets -High end stainless steel appliances: double door refrigerator, gas range, hood, and large dishwasher -Floor to ceiling windows providing amazing natural light -Three private bedrooms with custom closet build outs and walk-in closet (master) -Two beautifully remodeled bathrooms (master en-suite) -Gray wide plank flooring throughout Location: -Located in the most desirable area of Pacific Heights -Walking distance to Fillmore and Union Street retail, health clubs, fine dining, and great schools -Close to the Lyon Street Stairs, the Presidio, and the Marina -Easy commute to downtown and nearby all major transportation stops Other: -Rent-controlled -12-month lease, then month to month -Pet-friendly; no pet rent (2 pet max) -Renovated common areas *COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. CONTACT Ryan Durante ryan @ rentbt.com Leasing Agent Brick+Timber www.rentbt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Scott Street #12 have any available units?
2355 Scott Street #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 Scott Street #12 have?
Some of 2355 Scott Street #12's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Scott Street #12 currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Scott Street #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Scott Street #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 Scott Street #12 is pet friendly.
Does 2355 Scott Street #12 offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Scott Street #12 does offer parking.
Does 2355 Scott Street #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Scott Street #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Scott Street #12 have a pool?
No, 2355 Scott Street #12 does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Scott Street #12 have accessible units?
No, 2355 Scott Street #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Scott Street #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 Scott Street #12 has units with dishwashers.
