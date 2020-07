Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

The Castro is a judgment-free zone where shops, restaurants and booming bars entice patrons to come out and play. Classic movie house, the Castro Theatre, is the main strip’s neon landmark. Legendary bars like Twin Peaks and Harvey’s anchor the area. Its quieter residential lanes make it a safe, sought-after place to call home.



Will you take me to munchie town? This ideally located Church Street apartment is the perfect place to congregate; the F Castro and J Church intersect just a few steps away, and a taqueria cooks up deliciousness on the ground floor. Comfort-enhancing amenities like in-home washer/dryer, dishwasher and roomy closets will restore your faith in humanity!



