Great 2BR/1BA w/ Modern Kitchen, Shared Laundry, Sm Pet Considered, Parking Available (232 21st Ave) - * $3,295/month annual lease

* Parking space available for Add'l Fee

* Security features

* Shared laundry and yard

* Small Pet considered for add'l fee



PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177

ADDRESS: 232 - 21st Avenue



Central Richmond 2BR/1BA with Many Features. Building completely remodeled in 2011. Apartment faces the building's back. Hardwood floors except in tiled kitchen and bath. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Counter-style open kitchen/living room arrangement perfect for bar-style seating. Gorgeous kitchen has all stainless appliances including gas stove, wine cooler, refrigerator with water dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, black granite counters, and lots of cabinet and drawer space. Skylights in kitchen and bath. Bath has shower over tub and motion-activated lighting. Bedrooms have large, sliding glass door closets. Large double-pane windows throughout. Tasteful assortment of light fixtures.



Heat (hot water modern floor radiators) adjusted in apartment with thermostat. Four-machine laundry at ground level in garage; parking space available for Add'l fee. Garage, laundry, building have code access panels; front door entry system includes camera. Paved back yard perfect for barbecue and kicking back after work. On top of all this, pets will be considered for add'l fee.



Apartment is in a great location, on 21st Avenue between Clement and California, making the plethora of shopping, dining and public transportation options on California, Clement and Geary readily accessible. WalkScore 85.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Please note that these are pictures of a similar unit.



