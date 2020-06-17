All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

232 21st Avenue

232 21st Avenue · (415) 929-0717
Location

232 21st Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 21st Avenue · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great 2BR/1BA w/ Modern Kitchen, Shared Laundry, Sm Pet Considered, Parking Available (232 21st Ave) - * $3,295/month annual lease
* Parking space available for Add'l Fee
* Security features
* Shared laundry and yard
* Small Pet considered for add'l fee

PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177
ADDRESS: 232 - 21st Avenue

Central Richmond 2BR/1BA with Many Features. Building completely remodeled in 2011. Apartment faces the building's back. Hardwood floors except in tiled kitchen and bath. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Counter-style open kitchen/living room arrangement perfect for bar-style seating. Gorgeous kitchen has all stainless appliances including gas stove, wine cooler, refrigerator with water dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, black granite counters, and lots of cabinet and drawer space. Skylights in kitchen and bath. Bath has shower over tub and motion-activated lighting. Bedrooms have large, sliding glass door closets. Large double-pane windows throughout. Tasteful assortment of light fixtures.

Heat (hot water modern floor radiators) adjusted in apartment with thermostat. Four-machine laundry at ground level in garage; parking space available for Add'l fee. Garage, laundry, building have code access panels; front door entry system includes camera. Paved back yard perfect for barbecue and kicking back after work. On top of all this, pets will be considered for add'l fee.

Apartment is in a great location, on 21st Avenue between Clement and California, making the plethora of shopping, dining and public transportation options on California, Clement and Geary readily accessible. WalkScore 85.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Please note that these are pictures of a similar unit.

Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 929-0616 fax
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5419877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 21st Avenue have any available units?
232 21st Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 21st Avenue have?
Some of 232 21st Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 21st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 232 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 21st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 232 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 232 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 232 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 21st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
