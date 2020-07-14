2227 TAYLOR Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Go ahead – stare. Who could blame you? The views from Russian Hill are impossible to ignore. Behold the Bay, Alcatraz and both bridges from atop this classic San Francisco neighborhood and you’ll be in good company. Travelers who flock to gawk at Lombard Street’s squiggly dimensions get swept up in Russian Hill’s charm and stay a while – some stick around long enough to become locals. You could be next! Explore eclectic eateries, boutiques and quaint cafes that line the area’s main streets, Hyde and Polk and you’ll feel right at home.



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.