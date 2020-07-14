All apartments in San Francisco
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

2227 TAYLOR Apartments

2227 Taylor Street · (415) 980-3577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2227 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$4,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2227 TAYLOR Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Go ahead – stare. Who could blame you? The views from Russian Hill are impossible to ignore. Behold the Bay, Alcatraz and both bridges from atop this classic San Francisco neighborhood and you’ll be in good company. Travelers who flock to gawk at Lombard Street’s squiggly dimensions get swept up in Russian Hill’s charm and stay a while – some stick around long enough to become locals. You could be next! Explore eclectic eateries, boutiques and quaint cafes that line the area’s main streets, Hyde and Polk and you’ll feel right at home.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1st months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 TAYLOR Apartments have any available units?
2227 TAYLOR Apartments has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 TAYLOR Apartments have?
Some of 2227 TAYLOR Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 TAYLOR Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2227 TAYLOR Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 TAYLOR Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 TAYLOR Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2227 TAYLOR Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2227 TAYLOR Apartments offers parking.
Does 2227 TAYLOR Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 TAYLOR Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 TAYLOR Apartments have a pool?
No, 2227 TAYLOR Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2227 TAYLOR Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2227 TAYLOR Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 TAYLOR Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 TAYLOR Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

