Does 2226 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Jones Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.