All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2226 Jones Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2226 Jones Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:10 PM

2226 Jones Street

2226 Jones Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Russian Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2226 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Jones Street have any available units?
2226 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 2226 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2226 Jones Street offer parking?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Jones Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Jones Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1265 Washington Street
1265 Washington Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
340 Church
340 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco