Last updated June 23 2020 at 8:22 AM

2225 Washington Street #2

2225 Washington Street · (415) 418-4344
Location

2225 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
rent controlled
coffee bar
2225 Washington St. #2 This large one bedroom apartment is located on the first floor above the garage in a 4 unit rent controlled building in Lafayette Square in Pacific Heights. Unit #2 is completely done in hardwood oak floors w/living room in the front of the unit (street side) and bedroom in the back. There is 1 coin op washer and 1 dryer This unit is 2 blocks from the Fillmore commercial corridor and 200 feet from the recently improved Lafayette Park in the heart of one of SFs prized trophy neighborhoods; Pacific Heights. Walkscore 94 Nearby schools include San Francisco Public Montessori, Hamlin School and Convent of the Sacred Heart Elementary School Girls. The closest grocery stores are Buchanan Food Mart, Mayflower Market and Gino's Grocery Co. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Peet's Coffee &amp;; Tea and Jane. Nearby restaurants include buena vista cafe, Peets Coffee &amp;; Tea and Jackson Fillmore Trattoria. 2225 Washington #1 is near Lafayette Park, Allyne Park and Alta Plaza Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has very steep hills. https www walkscore com score 2225-washington-st-san-francisco-ca-94115 Thank you for your interest in my rental listing. Lease Terms Available June 12th 2020 12 month lease, security deposit is $4,950. This is non smoking unit and building. No pets are allowed. No subletting is allowed. Water and garbage are included in the rental amount. This is a rent controlled building. Showing appointments with Louise at 415 599 9331. online applications available at Minimum FICO score of 660 required, combined gross income must equal min 3x rental amount and no prior eviction history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Washington Street #2 have any available units?
2225 Washington Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Washington Street #2 have?
Some of 2225 Washington Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Washington Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Washington Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Washington Street #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Washington Street #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2225 Washington Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Washington Street #2 offers parking.
Does 2225 Washington Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Washington Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Washington Street #2 have a pool?
No, 2225 Washington Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Washington Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 2225 Washington Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Washington Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Washington Street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

