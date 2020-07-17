2225 Washington Street #2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage rent controlled coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage rent controlled

2225 Washington St. #2 This large one bedroom apartment is located on the first floor above the garage in a 4 unit rent controlled building in Lafayette Square in Pacific Heights. Unit #2 is completely done in hardwood oak floors w/living room in the front of the unit (street side) and bedroom in the back. There is 1 coin op washer and 1 dryer This unit is 2 blocks from the Fillmore commercial corridor and 200 feet from the recently improved Lafayette Park in the heart of one of SFs prized trophy neighborhoods; Pacific Heights. Walkscore 94 Nearby schools include San Francisco Public Montessori, Hamlin School and Convent of the Sacred Heart Elementary School Girls. The closest grocery stores are Buchanan Food Mart, Mayflower Market and Gino's Grocery Co. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Peet's Coffee &; Tea and Jane. Nearby restaurants include buena vista cafe, Peets Coffee &; Tea and Jackson Fillmore Trattoria. 2225 Washington #1 is near Lafayette Park, Allyne Park and Alta Plaza Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has very steep hills. https www walkscore com score 2225-washington-st-san-francisco-ca-94115 Thank you for your interest in my rental listing. Lease Terms Available June 12th 2020 12 month lease, security deposit is $4,950. This is non smoking unit and building. No pets are allowed. No subletting is allowed. Water and garbage are included in the rental amount. This is a rent controlled building. Showing appointments with Louise at 415 599 9331. online applications available at Minimum FICO score of 660 required, combined gross income must equal min 3x rental amount and no prior eviction history.