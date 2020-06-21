Sign Up
2163 Mason Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:02 PM
2163 Mason Street
2163 Mason Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Francisco
North Beach
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
2163 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Intellirent
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$6,600
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 1.5 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2163 Mason Street have any available units?
2163 Mason Street has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 2163 Mason Street currently offering any rent specials?
2163 Mason Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2163 Mason Street pet-friendly?
No, 2163 Mason Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 2163 Mason Street offer parking?
No, 2163 Mason Street does not offer parking.
Does 2163 Mason Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2163 Mason Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2163 Mason Street have a pool?
No, 2163 Mason Street does not have a pool.
Does 2163 Mason Street have accessible units?
No, 2163 Mason Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2163 Mason Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2163 Mason Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2163 Mason Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2163 Mason Street does not have units with air conditioning.
