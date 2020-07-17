All apartments in San Francisco
215 Downey Street
215 Downey Street

215 Downey Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 Downey Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Ashbury Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Downey Street have any available units?
215 Downey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 215 Downey Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Downey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Downey Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Downey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 215 Downey Street offer parking?
No, 215 Downey Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 Downey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Downey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Downey Street have a pool?
No, 215 Downey Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Downey Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Downey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Downey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Downey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Downey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Downey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

