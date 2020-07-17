Does 215 Downey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Downey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Downey Street have a pool?
No, 215 Downey Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Downey Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Downey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Downey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Downey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Downey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Downey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.