2141 Hayes St.

Furnished 2 Bd + Sunroom/Office * Flexible Term | Parking Available | NOPA / USF - For viewing contact Sylvia 415-725-1807

ssotomayor@amsiemail.com



Furnished only. Available 8/1 for approximately 3-4 months



Experience San Francisco like a local! This large, furnished, 2 bedroom + office, 1.5 bathroom flat offers a great place for you to hang your hat during your stay in San Francisco. This sunny, top-floor flat is fully furnished, includes kitchen housewares, bike and car parking and a shared outdoor garden so you can relax and enjoy your extended stay or sabbatical. Not yet shown is Finished view of updated kitchen (photos pending).



Other features include a huge floorplan with 1560 ft of living space, formal living and dining rooms, expansive windows offering lots of light, remodeled bathrooms, sofa bed in the living room and lots of charm.



The location is prime! Located in trendy NOPA/Panhandle, you are a stone's throw from all of the activity offered at Golden Gate Park, within walking distance of the great shops and dining on Divisadero, Haight Street, Cole Street and are near USF & UCSF. Access to MUNI and tech shuttle stops are nearby. Access to I-101 is within 1.5 miles for commuters.



Features:

-2 bedroom + office/sunroom

-1.5 bathrooms

-Formal Living Room

-Formal Dining Room

-Fully Furnished

-Hardwood Floors

-1560 ft

-Dedicated Washer/Dryer

-Shared Native Plant Garden

-Flexible Lease Term

-Brand New Remodeled Kitchen (Photos Pending)

-Classic O'Keefe and Merritt Gas Stove

-Decorative Fireplace

-Walk Score 95. Bike Score 94.

-Bike Storage

-Garage Parking For one car



Available 8/1:

-Minimum Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent

-$40 Application Fee

-Available 8/1 for 3-4 months.

-No dogs, 2 cats permitted. No smoking



(RLNE2853291)