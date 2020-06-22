All apartments in San Francisco
2141 Hayes St.

2141 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Panhandle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
Furnished 2 Bd + Sunroom/Office * Flexible Term | Parking Available | NOPA / USF - For viewing contact Sylvia 415-725-1807
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com

Furnished only. Available 8/1 for approximately 3-4 months

Experience San Francisco like a local! This large, furnished, 2 bedroom + office, 1.5 bathroom flat offers a great place for you to hang your hat during your stay in San Francisco. This sunny, top-floor flat is fully furnished, includes kitchen housewares, bike and car parking and a shared outdoor garden so you can relax and enjoy your extended stay or sabbatical. Not yet shown is Finished view of updated kitchen (photos pending).

Other features include a huge floorplan with 1560 ft of living space, formal living and dining rooms, expansive windows offering lots of light, remodeled bathrooms, sofa bed in the living room and lots of charm.

The location is prime! Located in trendy NOPA/Panhandle, you are a stone's throw from all of the activity offered at Golden Gate Park, within walking distance of the great shops and dining on Divisadero, Haight Street, Cole Street and are near USF & UCSF. Access to MUNI and tech shuttle stops are nearby. Access to I-101 is within 1.5 miles for commuters.

Features:
-2 bedroom + office/sunroom
-1.5 bathrooms
-Formal Living Room
-Formal Dining Room
-Fully Furnished
-Hardwood Floors
-1560 ft
-Dedicated Washer/Dryer
-Shared Native Plant Garden
-Flexible Lease Term
-Brand New Remodeled Kitchen (Photos Pending)
-Classic O'Keefe and Merritt Gas Stove
-Decorative Fireplace
-Walk Score 95. Bike Score 94.
-Bike Storage
-Garage Parking For one car

Available 8/1:
-Minimum Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent
-$40 Application Fee
-Available 8/1 for 3-4 months.
-No dogs, 2 cats permitted. No smoking

Sylvia Sotomayor
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com
AMSI REALTOR
DRE#01486971

(RLNE2853291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Hayes St. have any available units?
2141 Hayes St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Hayes St. have?
Some of 2141 Hayes St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Hayes St. currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Hayes St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Hayes St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2141 Hayes St. is pet friendly.
Does 2141 Hayes St. offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Hayes St. does offer parking.
Does 2141 Hayes St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 Hayes St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Hayes St. have a pool?
No, 2141 Hayes St. does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Hayes St. have accessible units?
No, 2141 Hayes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Hayes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Hayes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
