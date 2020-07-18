2040 franklin street 604.

Amenities
Unit 604 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1000+ sqft Pac Heights Condo w/ Bay View - Property Id: 314525
Renovated open floor plan furnished 1 bed/1 ba condo on the 6th floor in prime Pacific Heights professionally managed & secured building. Sweeping bay & Alcatraz views from private balcony. Hardwood floors though-out. 3 full-size closets. Top-of-the-line furniture & art, including Knoll dining table, Gray Malin photography, and full-grain caramel leather couch. Panoramic views from communal roof deck. 1 car covered parking in security controlled garage. Washer/dryer on each floor. Additional storage unit in garage.
