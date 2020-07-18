All apartments in San Francisco
2040 franklin street 604.
Location

2040 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 604 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 604 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1000+ sqft Pac Heights Condo w/ Bay View - Property Id: 314525

Renovated open floor plan furnished 1 bed/1 ba condo on the 6th floor in prime Pacific Heights professionally managed & secured building. Sweeping bay & Alcatraz views from private balcony. Hardwood floors though-out. 3 full-size closets. Top-of-the-line furniture & art, including Knoll dining table, Gray Malin photography, and full-grain caramel leather couch. Panoramic views from communal roof deck. 1 car covered parking in security controlled garage. Washer/dryer on each floor. Additional storage unit in garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2040-franklin-street-san-francisco-ca-unit-604/314525
Property Id 314525

(RLNE5936838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2040 franklin street 604 have any available units?
2040 franklin street 604 has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 franklin street 604 have?
Some of 2040 franklin street 604's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 franklin street 604 currently offering any rent specials?
2040 franklin street 604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 franklin street 604 pet-friendly?
No, 2040 franklin street 604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2040 franklin street 604 offer parking?
Yes, 2040 franklin street 604 offers parking.
Does 2040 franklin street 604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 franklin street 604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 franklin street 604 have a pool?
No, 2040 franklin street 604 does not have a pool.
Does 2040 franklin street 604 have accessible units?
No, 2040 franklin street 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 franklin street 604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 franklin street 604 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

