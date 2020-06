Amenities

1 BR x 1 Bath at Baycrest Towers with Parking included South Beach location walking distance to: Financial District / Downtown Market St. Oracle Park Embarcadero Ferry Building Caltrain / Muni Restaurants, Cafes, Bars 1 BR Unit Features: Updated flooring Natural Light Top Floor - 4th floor no one above 1 Car parking Washer Dryer in unit Freshly painted Walk in closet in BR plus 2 more nice sized closets in hallways Large Tub with shower Some City Views One 25 pound Dog ok Cats ok Community: 24 Hour Doorman Pool and Gym Easy access to Freeways