All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 201 Harrison ST 315.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
201 Harrison ST 315
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

201 Harrison ST 315

201 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

201 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy the amenities including; 24 hour doorman, on-site management, secured parking with elevator access, exercise room, pool, hot tub, sauna BBQ area & more. Spacious walk-in closet with customized storage shelving. Parking entrance on Beale. Parking available for additional $225.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have any available units?
201 Harrison ST 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Harrison ST 315 have?
Some of 201 Harrison ST 315's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Harrison ST 315 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Harrison ST 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Harrison ST 315 pet-friendly?
No, 201 Harrison ST 315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 offer parking?
Yes, 201 Harrison ST 315 offers parking.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Harrison ST 315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have a pool?
Yes, 201 Harrison ST 315 has a pool.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have accessible units?
No, 201 Harrison ST 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Harrison ST 315 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Civic
101 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
845 CALIFORNIA
845 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108
798 Post St.
798 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107
691 O'Farrell
691 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco