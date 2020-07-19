201 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 South Beach
Enjoy the amenities including; 24 hour doorman, on-site management, secured parking with elevator access, exercise room, pool, hot tub, sauna BBQ area & more. Spacious walk-in closet with customized storage shelving. Parking entrance on Beale. Parking available for additional $225.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have any available units?
201 Harrison ST 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Harrison ST 315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have a pool?
Yes, 201 Harrison ST 315 has a pool.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have accessible units?
No, 201 Harrison ST 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Harrison ST 315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Harrison ST 315 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.