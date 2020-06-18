All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
200 Brannan St. #217.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
200 Brannan St. #217
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

200 Brannan St. #217

200 Brannan Street · (408) 309-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 Brannan Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 200 Brannan St. #217 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
2 story condo at The Brannan - South Beach/SOMA/San Francisco Downtown - Modern 2 story luxury condo in the heart of South Beach;Unit Features Gourmet Kit w/Marble Counter Top;Stainless Steel appliances;Living Rm w/Floor to Ceiling Windows;Huge 500sf+ master bedroom w/Den;Huge Walk-in Closet;In closet laundry;24hr security,concierge services,gym&courtyard;Great South Beach Neighborhood!

1-year lease preferred;No Smoking Inside and No Pets;1-Car Parking Included;blocks of restaurants,financial district, AT&T Park,Ferry Plaza Farmer's Market, Whole Foods, Cal Train

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2378930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 Brannan St. #217 have any available units?
200 Brannan St. #217 has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Brannan St. #217 have?
Some of 200 Brannan St. #217's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Brannan St. #217 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Brannan St. #217 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Brannan St. #217 pet-friendly?
No, 200 Brannan St. #217 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 200 Brannan St. #217 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Brannan St. #217 does offer parking.
Does 200 Brannan St. #217 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Brannan St. #217 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Brannan St. #217 have a pool?
No, 200 Brannan St. #217 does not have a pool.
Does 200 Brannan St. #217 have accessible units?
No, 200 Brannan St. #217 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Brannan St. #217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Brannan St. #217 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street
2097 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco