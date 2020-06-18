200 Brannan St. #217.

Amenities
2 story condo at The Brannan - South Beach/SOMA/San Francisco Downtown - Modern 2 story luxury condo in the heart of South Beach;Unit Features Gourmet Kit w/Marble Counter Top;Stainless Steel appliances;Living Rm w/Floor to Ceiling Windows;Huge 500sf+ master bedroom w/Den;Huge Walk-in Closet;In closet laundry;24hr security,concierge services,gym&courtyard;Great South Beach Neighborhood!
1-year lease preferred;No Smoking Inside and No Pets;1-Car Parking Included;blocks of restaurants,financial district, AT&T Park,Ferry Plaza Farmer's Market, Whole Foods, Cal Train
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2378930)