All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1960 Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1960 Fulton Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 PM

1960 Fulton Street

1960 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lone Mountain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1960 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lone Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Fulton Street have any available units?
1960 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1960 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1960 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 1960 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 1960 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 1960 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

709 Geary Apartments
709 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place
San Francisco, CA 94133
3474 17th St
3474 17th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco