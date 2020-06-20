All apartments in San Francisco
1948 Quesada Avenue #A

1948 Quesada Avenue · (415) 724-3424
Location

1948 Quesada Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
Silver Terrace

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
Welcome to 1948 Quesada, brand new construction just completed in time for your Summer move in. This unit is available unfurnished for your June 1st move-in. This is a stunning high tech contemporary home 3br/2ba, all on 1 level. Integrated with the latest technology and smart features in cool colors of cream and grey. It is a full level with all of the amenities that you are looking for. The home has an open floor plan with living room with gas fireplace, dining room and custom kitchen. The kitchen has a 5 burner gas grill Kitchen-Aid grill, Liebherr refrigerator and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The master suite opens on the deck with east facing views of the Bay Bridge, downtown and beyond. Easy access to downtown, light rail and Silicon Valley by way of 280 or 101 freeway. It's all here for your enjoyment. One car parking pad is included in the rental. 1948 Quesada, the right move for you this Summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Quesada Avenue #A have any available units?
1948 Quesada Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 Quesada Avenue #A have?
Some of 1948 Quesada Avenue #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Quesada Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Quesada Avenue #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Quesada Avenue #A pet-friendly?
No, 1948 Quesada Avenue #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1948 Quesada Avenue #A offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Quesada Avenue #A does offer parking.
Does 1948 Quesada Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Quesada Avenue #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Quesada Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 1948 Quesada Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Quesada Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 1948 Quesada Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Quesada Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 Quesada Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
