1948 Quesada Avenue #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill new construction

Welcome to 1948 Quesada, brand new construction just completed in time for your Summer move in. This unit is available unfurnished for your June 1st move-in. This is a stunning high tech contemporary home 3br/2ba, all on 1 level. Integrated with the latest technology and smart features in cool colors of cream and grey. It is a full level with all of the amenities that you are looking for. The home has an open floor plan with living room with gas fireplace, dining room and custom kitchen. The kitchen has a 5 burner gas grill Kitchen-Aid grill, Liebherr refrigerator and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The master suite opens on the deck with east facing views of the Bay Bridge, downtown and beyond. Easy access to downtown, light rail and Silicon Valley by way of 280 or 101 freeway. It's all here for your enjoyment. One car parking pad is included in the rental. 1948 Quesada, the right move for you this Summer!