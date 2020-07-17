All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 190 Cornwall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
190 Cornwall St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

190 Cornwall St

190 Cornwall Street · (415) 661-3232 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Richmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

190 Cornwall Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 190 Cornwall St · Avail. now

$4,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready 3 BD / 2 BA flat located in the desirable Richmond District of San Francisco - This spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath flat is located in the peaceful Inner Richmond neighborhood. It features a decorative fireplace in the living room and large bay windows throughout which allow plenty of natural light to shine in. Finding parking will never be a hassle as this unit includes a garage that easily accommodates two small cars. The sliding doors in the garage open to a petit backyard perfect for getting some fresh air. The restaurants that line the bustling Clement St. are within walking distance. Additionally, the shops at Laurel Village, Trader Joe’s, and Target are conveniently located nearby.

To receive a link to the 3D Tour, please email admin@jodirentals.com

RENTAL TERMS
No pets. No smoking.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Cornwall St have any available units?
190 Cornwall St has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 190 Cornwall St currently offering any rent specials?
190 Cornwall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Cornwall St pet-friendly?
No, 190 Cornwall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 190 Cornwall St offer parking?
Yes, 190 Cornwall St offers parking.
Does 190 Cornwall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Cornwall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Cornwall St have a pool?
No, 190 Cornwall St does not have a pool.
Does 190 Cornwall St have accessible units?
No, 190 Cornwall St does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Cornwall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Cornwall St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Cornwall St have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Cornwall St does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 190 Cornwall St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St
San Francisco, CA 94114
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
990 Fulton St
990 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94117
The Terraces
1330 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity