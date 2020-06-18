All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1877 8th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1877 8th Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1877 8th Avenue

1877 8th Avenue · (415) 566-3631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Golden Gate Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1877 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Golden Gate Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern top floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath flat located in an excellent Inner Sunset Location known as Golden Gate Heights. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops; newer cabinetry; and a gas range for the household chef. Entertain in the large living room with fireplace (for decorative use only) or separate formal dining room. Remodeled bath with newer vanity; tile; and glass door. Other features include hardwood floors, recessed lights, modern fixtures, etc. Views of Twin Peaks and Sutro Tower from living and dining rooms. Large shared yard. Multiple closets and cubbies for in unit storage; additional shared storage provided near garage. On site separately metered laundry hook ups (tenant to supply washer and dryer). Situated blocks from Forest Hill Station and 9th Avenue. Walk score 53 Somewhat Walkable; Transit score 74 Excellent Transit; and Bike score 52. Walk to Forest Hill station (KT, M, and L Lines), the N Judah, to 9th and Irving shops, restaurants, Golden Gate Park and UCSF. Proximate to West Portal Station, shops and restaurants. Garage space included..

For more information contact Gina Tse-Louie at 415-742-5100 x 103 CalBRE #01790121
Equal Housing Opportunity
2 Flats with in-law. Separately metered washer/dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 8th Avenue have any available units?
1877 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1877 8th Avenue have?
Some of 1877 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1877 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1877 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1877 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1877 8th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1877 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1877 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1877 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1877 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1877 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1877 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1877 8th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
Venn
1844 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Olume
1401 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Landing
1395 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity