1877 8th Avenue

Modern top floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath flat located in an excellent Inner Sunset Location known as Golden Gate Heights. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops; newer cabinetry; and a gas range for the household chef. Entertain in the large living room with fireplace (for decorative use only) or separate formal dining room. Remodeled bath with newer vanity; tile; and glass door. Other features include hardwood floors, recessed lights, modern fixtures, etc. Views of Twin Peaks and Sutro Tower from living and dining rooms. Large shared yard. Multiple closets and cubbies for in unit storage; additional shared storage provided near garage. On site separately metered laundry hook ups (tenant to supply washer and dryer). Situated blocks from Forest Hill Station and 9th Avenue. Walk score 53 Somewhat Walkable; Transit score 74 Excellent Transit; and Bike score 52. Walk to Forest Hill station (KT, M, and L Lines), the N Judah, to 9th and Irving shops, restaurants, Golden Gate Park and UCSF. Proximate to West Portal Station, shops and restaurants. Garage space included..



For more information contact Gina Tse-Louie at 415-742-5100 x 103 CalBRE #01790121

2 Flats with in-law. Separately metered washer/dryers.