1868 Van Ness
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:16 PM

1868 Van Ness

1868 Van Ness Avenue · (415) 637-0450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1868 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Virtually brand new, built in 2017 with luxury finishes and timeless modern design in a Boutique Building. Gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, Caesarstone, Fisher Paykal refrigerator and Bertazzoni stove. Open floor plan, beautiful white floors, grand master suite, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Large roof deck with panoramic views, elevator, underground garage with independent parking space. Centrally located just minutes from Peninsula, East Bay or Marin freeway access, and near Whole Foods and the upper Polk corridor. Near Yahoo, Google, Facebook, Apple and LinkedIn shuttle stops. Lease terms: Unfurnished, Min 1 year lease, No pets, Security deposit 1.5x rent, 1 car parking included, In-unit washer/dryer, tenant pays HOA move-in/out fees, PG&E, cable, internet, telephone. Photos taken from a model unit on a higher floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1868 Van Ness have any available units?
1868 Van Ness has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1868 Van Ness have?
Some of 1868 Van Ness's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1868 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
1868 Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1868 Van Ness pet-friendly?
No, 1868 Van Ness is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1868 Van Ness offer parking?
Yes, 1868 Van Ness offers parking.
Does 1868 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1868 Van Ness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1868 Van Ness have a pool?
No, 1868 Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 1868 Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 1868 Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 1868 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
No, 1868 Van Ness does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

