1868 Van Ness

Virtually brand new, built in 2017 with luxury finishes and timeless modern design in a Boutique Building. Gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, Caesarstone, Fisher Paykal refrigerator and Bertazzoni stove. Open floor plan, beautiful white floors, grand master suite, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Large roof deck with panoramic views, elevator, underground garage with independent parking space. Centrally located just minutes from Peninsula, East Bay or Marin freeway access, and near Whole Foods and the upper Polk corridor. Near Yahoo, Google, Facebook, Apple and LinkedIn shuttle stops. Lease terms: Unfurnished, Min 1 year lease, No pets, Security deposit 1.5x rent, 1 car parking included, In-unit washer/dryer, tenant pays HOA move-in/out fees, PG&E, cable, internet, telephone. Photos taken from a model unit on a higher floor.