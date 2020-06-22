All apartments in San Francisco
1850 Fulton St.

1850 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lone Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 1 bedroom - Parking Available - This large one bedroom apartment is on the first floor and is located in the quiet back corner of the building. The spacious living room has bright east-facing bay windows, hardwood floors and french doors to the bedroom. The bedroom mirrors the living room with bright east-facing bay windows and hardwood floors, but has a large walk-in closet. The small kitchen has updated granite countertops and a new apartment size gas stove. The full bathroom has a shower over tub, and there is an additional closet in the hall for storage.

As much as we love them, pets are not allowed in this building. Water and garbage are included.The owner has garage parking available for an additional $175 per month. There is no laundry onsite, but there is a laundromat across the street.

Please view the video tour. Due to the shelter in place, we will only conduct in-person showings with serious candidates who have applied and been pre-qualified. Please contact Laura at 415-699-4160 or visit cybusmanagement.com for an application.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/RhLU9v62WwI

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Fulton St. have any available units?
1850 Fulton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 Fulton St. have?
Some of 1850 Fulton St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Fulton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Fulton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Fulton St. pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Fulton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1850 Fulton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Fulton St. does offer parking.
Does 1850 Fulton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Fulton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Fulton St. have a pool?
No, 1850 Fulton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Fulton St. have accessible units?
No, 1850 Fulton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Fulton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Fulton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
