1850 Fulton St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large 1 bedroom - Parking Available - This large one bedroom apartment is on the first floor and is located in the quiet back corner of the building. The spacious living room has bright east-facing bay windows, hardwood floors and french doors to the bedroom. The bedroom mirrors the living room with bright east-facing bay windows and hardwood floors, but has a large walk-in closet. The small kitchen has updated granite countertops and a new apartment size gas stove. The full bathroom has a shower over tub, and there is an additional closet in the hall for storage.



As much as we love them, pets are not allowed in this building. Water and garbage are included.The owner has garage parking available for an additional $175 per month. There is no laundry onsite, but there is a laundromat across the street.



Please view the video tour. Due to the shelter in place, we will only conduct in-person showings with serious candidates who have applied and been pre-qualified. Please contact Laura at 415-699-4160 or visit cybusmanagement.com for an application.



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/RhLU9v62WwI



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851891)