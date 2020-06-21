Amenities

Great location, fantastic layout and tons of natural light make this apartment a great place to call home. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a building that features period details, high ceilings in a location with a walk score of 98! The apartment boasts new appliances, hardwood floors, dish washer, disposal, large tiled bath and a wide open floor plan (see image below).



Virtual Tour, cut and paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=576ReBsRuwa

$3,100 per month

1821 Polk Street #2



FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Located on Top (2nd) Floor

Storage Available



Features:

* Updated Kitchen

* Recessed Lighting

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Gas Range

* Garbage Disposal

* Dishwasher

* Hardwood Floors

* Tile Flooring

* Large closets

* Bicycle storage area

* Close to shopping and award-winning restaurants

* Easy access to public transportation, including car shares, MUNI and the cable car