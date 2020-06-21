All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1821 Polk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1821 Polk Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1821 Polk Street

1821 Polk Street · (510) 908-3695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1821 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
Great location, fantastic layout and tons of natural light make this apartment a great place to call home. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a building that features period details, high ceilings in a location with a walk score of 98! The apartment boasts new appliances, hardwood floors, dish washer, disposal, large tiled bath and a wide open floor plan (see image below).

Virtual Tour, cut and paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=576ReBsRuwa
square footage measured by 3rd party source, not approximation of broker or landlord

$3,100 per month
1821 Polk Street #2

FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Located on Top (2nd) Floor
Storage Available

Features:
* Updated Kitchen
* Recessed Lighting
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Gas Range
* Garbage Disposal
* Dishwasher
* Hardwood Floors
* Tile Flooring
* Large closets
* Bicycle storage area
* Close to shopping and award-winning restaurants
* Easy access to public transportation, including car shares, MUNI and the cable car

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Polk Street have any available units?
1821 Polk Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Polk Street have?
Some of 1821 Polk Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Polk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Polk Street pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Polk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1821 Polk Street offer parking?
No, 1821 Polk Street does not offer parking.
Does 1821 Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Polk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Polk Street have a pool?
No, 1821 Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 1821 Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Polk Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1821 Polk Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
969 BUSH
969 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity