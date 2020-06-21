Amenities
Great location, fantastic layout and tons of natural light make this apartment a great place to call home. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a building that features period details, high ceilings in a location with a walk score of 98! The apartment boasts new appliances, hardwood floors, dish washer, disposal, large tiled bath and a wide open floor plan (see image below).
Virtual Tour, cut and paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=576ReBsRuwa
square footage measured by 3rd party source, not approximation of broker or landlord
$3,100 per month
1821 Polk Street #2
FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Located on Top (2nd) Floor
Storage Available
Features:
* Updated Kitchen
* Recessed Lighting
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Gas Range
* Garbage Disposal
* Dishwasher
* Hardwood Floors
* Tile Flooring
* Large closets
* Bicycle storage area
* Close to shopping and award-winning restaurants
* Easy access to public transportation, including car shares, MUNI and the cable car