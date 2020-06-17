Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 180 Manchester Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
180 Manchester Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:48 PM
1 of 80
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
180 Manchester Street
180 Manchester Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Bernal Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
180 Manchester Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 180 Manchester Street have any available units?
180 Manchester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 180 Manchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 Manchester Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Manchester Street pet-friendly?
No, 180 Manchester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 180 Manchester Street offer parking?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not offer parking.
Does 180 Manchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Manchester Street have a pool?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 Manchester Street have accessible units?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Manchester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Manchester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Civic
101 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94123
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Dolores
1813 15th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Similar Pages
San Francisco 1 Bedrooms
San Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood Floors
San Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Of Market
Nob Hill
Mission District
Tenderloin
Russian Hill
Lower Nob Hill
South Beach
Pacific Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San Francisco
City College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco