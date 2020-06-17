All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
180 Manchester Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:48 PM

180 Manchester Street

180 Manchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

180 Manchester Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Manchester Street have any available units?
180 Manchester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 180 Manchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 Manchester Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Manchester Street pet-friendly?
No, 180 Manchester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 180 Manchester Street offer parking?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not offer parking.
Does 180 Manchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Manchester Street have a pool?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 Manchester Street have accessible units?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Manchester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Manchester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Manchester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
