All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1691 20th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1691 20th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1691 20th Avenue

1691 20th Avenue · (415) 474-2435 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Outer Sunset
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1691 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Outer Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1691 20th Avenue · Avail. now

$3,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated 2BR Lower Flat in Mid-Sunset! - Beautifully renovated 2BR 1BA lower flat in Mid-Sunset District. Upgraded modern gourmet kitchen with marble countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, i.e. Gas Range, French Style Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range Hood, and Sink with Disposal. Kitchen space open up to small dining area. Nice large living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors. Recessed lighting throughout. Both bedrooms are of good size with closet space. Very nicely remodeled full sized bathroom with tub and nice fixtures. New windows and lighting fixtures throughout. Washer and Dryer in basement level. One car garage space. Conveniently located in Mid-Sunset District. Noriega St and Irving St local shops, restaurants, and banks are near. SF Muni Lines (7 and 28) within short distance. Easy freeway access to 19th Ave to Golden Gate Bridge and 280 to 101. UCSF Parnassus and ST Marys Hospitals within 2 miles.

To schedule a showing, please contact Grace Li (415) 990-8679.

For more available listings, please contact us at (415) 474-2435 or visit us at www.FADCAL.com

Lease Terms
Tenant pays All Utilities, ie. Water, Garbage, PG&E and other services incurred. Must have good credit and 3x rent income. 1 yr lease minimum. No Smoking and No Pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 20th Avenue have any available units?
1691 20th Avenue has a unit available for $3,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 20th Avenue have?
Some of 1691 20th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 20th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1691 20th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 20th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1691 20th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1691 20th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1691 20th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1691 20th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1691 20th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 20th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1691 20th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1691 20th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1691 20th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 20th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1691 20th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1691 20th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Wilson Building
973 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St
San Francisco, CA 94129
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94121
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity