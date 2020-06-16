1691 20th Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 2BR Lower Flat in Mid-Sunset! - Beautifully renovated 2BR 1BA lower flat in Mid-Sunset District. Upgraded modern gourmet kitchen with marble countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, i.e. Gas Range, French Style Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range Hood, and Sink with Disposal. Kitchen space open up to small dining area. Nice large living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors. Recessed lighting throughout. Both bedrooms are of good size with closet space. Very nicely remodeled full sized bathroom with tub and nice fixtures. New windows and lighting fixtures throughout. Washer and Dryer in basement level. One car garage space. Conveniently located in Mid-Sunset District. Noriega St and Irving St local shops, restaurants, and banks are near. SF Muni Lines (7 and 28) within short distance. Easy freeway access to 19th Ave to Golden Gate Bridge and 280 to 101. UCSF Parnassus and ST Marys Hospitals within 2 miles.



To schedule a showing, please contact Grace Li (415) 990-8679.



For more available listings, please contact us at (415) 474-2435 or visit us at www.FADCAL.com



Lease Terms

Tenant pays All Utilities, ie. Water, Garbage, PG&E and other services incurred. Must have good credit and 3x rent income. 1 yr lease minimum. No Smoking and No Pets please.



