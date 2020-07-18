1688 Pine Street #E901

Amenities

Live Fully in Pacific Heights at The Rockwell!! - AVAILABILITY SEPTEMBER 1, 2020



CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BUT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Special COVID-19 Instructions:



Amenities Include:



- Parking included

- One year lease required

- Non-smoking unit

- Renter's insurance required

- Owner is looking for FICO above 700 and $175K min. annual income. No co-signers.

- Tenants must comply with building and move-in rules.

- Elevator Building

- Hardwood

- Outdoor Area

- Gym Room-

- Conference Room and Kitchen

- Community Lounge

- Assigned Parking Spot Parking Garage with Hydraulic Lift

- NO PETS



Available now, a beautiful two bedroom, two full bath luxury condo at the Rockwell awaits you with Pacific Heights and downtown views. Open living and dining area, new beautiful kitchen with Caesarstone counters and backplash and stainless steel appliances, including Bertazzoni gas stove/range and Bosch dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout. Private balcony! In-unit washer and dryer. Parking with a hydraulic lift for one car included. An excellent luxury choice.



Rockwell is a new luxury building located in Pacific Heights at the corner of Pine Street and Franklin. The amenities at Rockwell include a beautiful solarium lobby with a 24-hour attendant; a courtyard complete with a fireplace and barbecue; a rooftop terrace with a fireplace and sweeping views of the city; and a state-of-the-art fitness center.



Conveniently located at 1688 Pine Street in Pacific Heights near shopping, dining, and transit.



Rental Qualifications:



1. Must make 3x the monthly rent; 2. Must have 2 years' positive rental experience OR credit scores above 700; 3. Must have 2 years' work history in the same industry; 4. NO EVICTIONS or monies owed to past landlords. It's possible for us to work with you even if you've had a short sale, CLOSED bankruptcy or foreclosure but please do not apply if you've ever had an eviction or monies due past landlords.



All measurements and calculations are approximate. Information provided by public records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Neither Property Management nor Owner responsible for any administrative inaccuracies. Tenant to verify.



Renaissance Property Management cannot guarantee that these premises or any person on these premises is free of the COVID-19 virus.



By choosing to enter an occupied property, you accept the risk that you may be exposed to and/or contract the COVID-19 virus on subject property.



To help you stay healthy and safe, we ask you to abide by the following Special COVID-19 instructions adopted by Renaissance Property Management in May 2020:



1. Please DO NOT MAKE AN APPOINTMENT if either TENANT or OWNER has had the flu or flu-like symptoms in the last fourteen (14) days.



2. Please respect and practice the social distancing rule of 6 feet between TENANT and OWNER at all times.



3. Per recent CDC recommendations and guidance, please wear a face covering during the visit and/or whenever the 6-feet rule cannot be observed to continue to protect each other during this time.



4. Avoid touching your face, eyes, or mouth especially with unprotected hands.



Thank you!



