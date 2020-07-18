All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1688 Pine Street #E901.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1688 Pine Street #E901
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1688 Pine Street #E901

1688 Pine Street · (209) 650-6971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1688 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1688 Pine Street #E901 · Avail. now

$4,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
media room
Live Fully in Pacific Heights at The Rockwell!! - AVAILABILITY SEPTEMBER 1, 2020

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BUT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Special COVID-19 Instructions:

Please read CAREFULLY as our Access Instructions have temporarily changed at our website, www.CARE-Rentals.com (also listed below, for your convenience):

Live Fully in Pacific Heights at The Rockwell

Amenities Include:

- Parking included
- One year lease required
- Non-smoking unit
- Renter's insurance required
- Owner is looking for FICO above 700 and $175K min. annual income. No co-signers.
- Tenants must comply with building and move-in rules.
- Elevator Building
- Hardwood
- Outdoor Area
- Gym Room-
- Conference Room and Kitchen
- Community Lounge
- Assigned Parking Spot Parking Garage with Hydraulic Lift
- NO PETS

Available now, a beautiful two bedroom, two full bath luxury condo at the Rockwell awaits you with Pacific Heights and downtown views. Open living and dining area, new beautiful kitchen with Caesarstone counters and backplash and stainless steel appliances, including Bertazzoni gas stove/range and Bosch dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout. Private balcony! In-unit washer and dryer. Parking with a hydraulic lift for one car included. An excellent luxury choice.

Rockwell is a new luxury building located in Pacific Heights at the corner of Pine Street and Franklin. The amenities at Rockwell include a beautiful solarium lobby with a 24-hour attendant; a courtyard complete with a fireplace and barbecue; a rooftop terrace with a fireplace and sweeping views of the city; and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Conveniently located at 1688 Pine Street in Pacific Heights near shopping, dining, and transit.

Rental Qualifications:

1. Must make 3x the monthly rent; 2. Must have 2 years' positive rental experience OR credit scores above 700; 3. Must have 2 years' work history in the same industry; 4. NO EVICTIONS or monies owed to past landlords. It's possible for us to work with you even if you've had a short sale, CLOSED bankruptcy or foreclosure but please do not apply if you've ever had an eviction or monies due past landlords.

All measurements and calculations are approximate. Information provided by public records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Neither Property Management nor Owner responsible for any administrative inaccuracies. Tenant to verify.

Renaissance Property Management cannot guarantee that these premises or any person on these premises is free of the COVID-19 virus.

By choosing to enter an occupied property, you accept the risk that you may be exposed to and/or contract the COVID-19 virus on subject property.

To help you stay healthy and safe, we ask you to abide by the following Special COVID-19 instructions adopted by Renaissance Property Management in May 2020:

Please read CAREFULLY as our Access Instructions have temporarily changed to reflect the following:

1. Please DO NOT MAKE AN APPOINTMENT if either TENANT or OWNER has had the flu or flu-like symptoms in the last fourteen (14) days.

2. Please respect and practice the social distancing rule of 6 feet between TENANT and OWNER at all times.

3. Per recent CDC recommendations and guidance, please wear a face covering during the visit and/or whenever the 6-feet rule cannot be observed to continue to protect each other during this time.

4. Avoid touching your face, eyes, or mouth especially with unprotected hands.

Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4255878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 Pine Street #E901 have any available units?
1688 Pine Street #E901 has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1688 Pine Street #E901 have?
Some of 1688 Pine Street #E901's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 Pine Street #E901 currently offering any rent specials?
1688 Pine Street #E901 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 Pine Street #E901 pet-friendly?
No, 1688 Pine Street #E901 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1688 Pine Street #E901 offer parking?
Yes, 1688 Pine Street #E901 offers parking.
Does 1688 Pine Street #E901 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1688 Pine Street #E901 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 Pine Street #E901 have a pool?
No, 1688 Pine Street #E901 does not have a pool.
Does 1688 Pine Street #E901 have accessible units?
No, 1688 Pine Street #E901 does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 Pine Street #E901 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1688 Pine Street #E901 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1688 Pine Street #E901?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2222 Leavenworth Apartments
2222 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1955 LEAVENWORTH Street
1955 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
685 GEARY
685 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity