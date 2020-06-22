1665 Chestnut Street #105

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated rent controlled walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage rent controlled

quiet 1st floor studio/ 375 sqft -newly installed hardwood floors -new kitchen linoleum flooring -new electric oven -walk in closet -on site laundry -garage parking additional $200/mo NEIGHBORHOOD -stroll down to the Marina or Chrissy Field for a nature walk -quick access to popular Chestnut St stores and restaurants -public transportation right outside the front door bus line 30 -quick access to Golden Gate bridge and north bay Thank you for your interest in my rental listing. Lease Terms 12 month lease, $2,500 security deposit, no pets, no smoking, no short term rentals of any kind, rent controlled unit and building, garage parking additional $200/mo Qualified applicants must have gross combined income 3x amount of rent, a 660 credit score or higher and no prior eviction history ***Showing are by appointment, call or text leasing agent, Resident Manager Molly 415 342 7331 .*** Available Now