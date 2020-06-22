All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:05 AM

1665 Chestnut Street #105

1665 Chestnut Street · (415) 386-3111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1665 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
rent controlled
quiet 1st floor studio/ 375 sqft -newly installed hardwood floors -new kitchen linoleum flooring -new electric oven -walk in closet -on site laundry -garage parking additional $200/mo NEIGHBORHOOD -stroll down to the Marina or Chrissy Field for a nature walk -quick access to popular Chestnut St stores and restaurants -public transportation right outside the front door bus line 30 -quick access to Golden Gate bridge and north bay Thank you for your interest in my rental listing. Lease Terms 12 month lease, $2,500 security deposit, no pets, no smoking, no short term rentals of any kind, rent controlled unit and building, garage parking additional $200/mo Qualified applicants must have gross combined income 3x amount of rent, a 660 credit score or higher and no prior eviction history ***Showing are by appointment, call or text leasing agent, Resident Manager Molly 415 342 7331 .*** Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

