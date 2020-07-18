All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1635 California Street

1635 California Street · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1635 California Street #25 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bike storage
some paid utils
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Bright Modern 2b/2ba, Balcony, Roof Deck, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,995/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Private balcony, shared roof deck & bike pkg.
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage for $45/mo per person.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In Unit
Storage: Huge Private Storage off Lobby
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $125
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Bright, modern two bedroom two bath with a private balcony, storage and parking. There is a dining area off the modern kitchen, fireplace in the living room, in-unit laundry and a private storage room on the garage level. The common amenities include a large shared roof deck with expansive city views, a bike storage area and additional sitting areas inside and out. The property is conveniently located close to shopping, parks, entertainment, restaurants, transportation and the tech shuttles.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4448765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 California Street have any available units?
1635 California Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 California Street have?
Some of 1635 California Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
1635 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 1635 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1635 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 1635 California Street offers parking.
Does 1635 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 California Street have a pool?
No, 1635 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 1635 California Street have accessible units?
No, 1635 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

