1635 California Street

Amenities
Bright Modern 2b/2ba, Balcony, Roof Deck, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,995/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Private balcony, shared roof deck & bike pkg.
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage for $45/mo per person.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In Unit
Storage: Huge Private Storage off Lobby
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $125
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Bright, modern two bedroom two bath with a private balcony, storage and parking. There is a dining area off the modern kitchen, fireplace in the living room, in-unit laundry and a private storage room on the garage level. The common amenities include a large shared roof deck with expansive city views, a bike storage area and additional sitting areas inside and out. The property is conveniently located close to shopping, parks, entertainment, restaurants, transportation and the tech shuttles.
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/
Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/
Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4448765)