1635 California Street

Bright Modern 2b/2ba, Balcony, Roof Deck, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,995/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 car garage

Amenities: Private balcony, shared roof deck & bike pkg.

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & Garbage for $45/mo per person.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In Unit

Storage: Huge Private Storage off Lobby

Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $125

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Bright, modern two bedroom two bath with a private balcony, storage and parking. There is a dining area off the modern kitchen, fireplace in the living room, in-unit laundry and a private storage room on the garage level. The common amenities include a large shared roof deck with expansive city views, a bike storage area and additional sitting areas inside and out. The property is conveniently located close to shopping, parks, entertainment, restaurants, transportation and the tech shuttles.



No Pets Allowed



