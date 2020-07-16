All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102

163 Page Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

163 Page Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef258a0f4b37c7afd164bdc This San Francisco Victorian house is centrally located in the heart of trendy Hayes Valley a minute walk away from wine bars, cafes, five star restaurants, high-end boutiques, clubs, bars, movie theaters, Civic Center, the Symphony & Opera and much more. One block away from a beautiful park where kids can play safely, two blocks away from BART / Muni transportation system and street cars. The access to the highway and the airport is very easy and very convenient.

This very large flat is fully furnished. It has its own entrance and comes with a parking space. The living room has a large bay window which allows daylight to pour in. Cable TV and WiFi internet connection are included. There are three bedrooms on the upper floor. The master bedroom has a California king bed and lots of light from the bay window. The second bedroom has a full bed and is very quiet. The third bedroom has a twin size bed and is also very comfortable. There's a spacious bathroom upstairs with a shower over a large tub. The kitchen is on the bottom floor and is fully equipped with a fridge, gas wolf stove, dishwasher and microwave. There's also a formal dining area and a small bathroom. There's a unique and comfortable outside sitting area including a barbecue. Laundry facilities are located in the basement which is very convenient.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: HAYES VALLEY. This San Francisco vacation rental is located in the heart of Hayes Valley. Unlike some other parts of San Francisco, Hayes Valley has managed to retain a sense of community and a nonexclusive feel despite the fast build-up and high price tags. Some of the businesses that braved the less-than-savory days are still around, such as the Hayes Street Grill, now twice its original size. But many of the shops sprouted up in the '90s, making Hayes Valley a real destination spot. The combination results in a wide dive

(RLNE5885775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have any available units?
163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have?
Some of 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 currently offering any rent specials?
163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 pet-friendly?
No, 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 offer parking?
Yes, 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 offers parking.
Does 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have a pool?
No, 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not have a pool.
Does 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have accessible units?
No, 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

