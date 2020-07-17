All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102

161 Page Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Haight
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

161 Page Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef258f7f4b37c7afd164be0 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
This San Francisco Victorian house is centrally located in the heart of trendy Hayes Valley within walking distance from wine bars, cafes, five star restaurants, high-end boutiques, clubs, bars, movie theaters, Civic Center, the Symphony & Opera and much more. One block away from a beautiful park where kids can play safely, two blocks away from BART / Muni transportation system and street cars. The access to the highway and the airport is very easy and very convenient.

This large unit is fully furnished. It has its own entrance and comes with a parking space (driveway). The living room has a large bay window which allows natural lights to pour in. Cable TV and Internet are included. There are three bedrooms on the upper floor. The master bedroom has a California king bed and lots of lights from the bay window. The second bedroom has a full bed and is very quiet. The third bedroom has a twin size bed and is also very comfortable. There's a spacious bathroom upstairs with a shower over a large tub. The kitchen is on the bottom floor and is fully equipped with a fridge, gas wolf stove, dishwasher and microwave. There's also a formal dining area and a small bathroom. There's a unique and comfortable outside sitting area including a barbecue. Laundry facilities are located in the basement which is very convenient.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION
Neighborhood: HAYES VALLEY. This San Francisco monthly rental is located in the heart of Hayes Valley. Unlike some other parts of San Francisco, Hayes Valley has managed to retain a sense of community and a nonexclusive feel despite the fast build-up and high price tags. Some of the businesses that braved the less-than-savory days are still around, such as the Hayes Street Grill, now twice its original size. But many of the shops sprouted up in the '90s, making Hayes Valley a real destination spot. The combination r

(RLNE5885783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have any available units?
161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have?
Some of 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 currently offering any rent specials?
161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 is pet friendly.
Does 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 offer parking?
Yes, 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 offers parking.
Does 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have a pool?
No, 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not have a pool.
Does 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have accessible units?
No, 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
124 MASON
124 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94102
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity