16 Turk Street - 502A
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

16 Turk Street - 502A

16 Turk St · (415) 519-1560
Location

16 Turk St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$729

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
microwave
internet access
furnished
lobby
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
The housing community is for students only, meaning individuals enrolled in an academic institution, coding camp, trade program, or involved in a professional training program or internship

Bed in a furnished double bedroom with an in-unit bathroom. Each individual has their own standard twin size bed frame and mattress, desk, chair, and storage drawer. Rooms are also furnished with a wardrobe closet, built-in wall closet, and bathroom.

Each residence floor includes a study space with a communal floor refrigerator and microwave. Rooms house three to four students and each room features its own bathroom. A communal kitchen resides in the sub-level of the building, as well as laundry facilities. A mezzanine level above the lobby provides a study environment for students looking to work independently or in groups. The building and specified rooms are ADA compliant, and security works the front door 24-hours daily.

High-speed WiFi is available in all common rooms and bedrooms.

Photos may not represent exact unit listed but are similar in style and size.
The building is specifically coded for students and academic professionals, which is why we are able to offer such affordable rates.

The building is dormitory styles, with single, triple, and quad bedroom spaces. The building has common spaces on every floor, a communal kitchen, an area for bikes, Laundry facilities on-site, 24-hour front desk security, management on-site. High-Speed Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas. All utilities are included in the pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Turk Street - 502A have any available units?
16 Turk Street - 502A has a unit available for $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Turk Street - 502A have?
Some of 16 Turk Street - 502A's amenities include on-site laundry, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Turk Street - 502A currently offering any rent specials?
16 Turk Street - 502A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Turk Street - 502A pet-friendly?
No, 16 Turk Street - 502A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 16 Turk Street - 502A offer parking?
No, 16 Turk Street - 502A does not offer parking.
Does 16 Turk Street - 502A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Turk Street - 502A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Turk Street - 502A have a pool?
No, 16 Turk Street - 502A does not have a pool.
Does 16 Turk Street - 502A have accessible units?
No, 16 Turk Street - 502A does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Turk Street - 502A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Turk Street - 502A does not have units with dishwashers.
