16 Turk Street - 502A

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access lobby

The housing community is for students only, meaning individuals enrolled in an academic institution, coding camp, trade program, or involved in a professional training program or internship



Bed in a furnished double bedroom with an in-unit bathroom. Each individual has their own standard twin size bed frame and mattress, desk, chair, and storage drawer. Rooms are also furnished with a wardrobe closet, built-in wall closet, and bathroom.



Each residence floor includes a study space with a communal floor refrigerator and microwave. Rooms house three to four students and each room features its own bathroom. A communal kitchen resides in the sub-level of the building, as well as laundry facilities. A mezzanine level above the lobby provides a study environment for students looking to work independently or in groups. The building and specified rooms are ADA compliant, and security works the front door 24-hours daily.



High-speed WiFi is available in all common rooms and bedrooms.



Photos may not represent exact unit listed but are similar in style and size.

The building is specifically coded for students and academic professionals, which is why we are able to offer such affordable rates.



The building is dormitory styles, with single, triple, and quad bedroom spaces. The building has common spaces on every floor, a communal kitchen, an area for bikes, Laundry facilities on-site, 24-hour front desk security, management on-site. High-Speed Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas. All utilities are included in the pricing.