Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1574 Church St 2

1574 Church Street · (415) 990-8485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1574 Church Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,899

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
tennis court
Completely Modern 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 314886

Completely Modern renovated 1 bedroom apartment about to be available.

This no expense spared renovation boasts brand new chef's kitchens, with imported slow close cabinets as well as polished quartz countertops.

There are hard wood floors throughout the units.

Safeway, Mitchell's Ice Cream, Ichi Sushi is only a couple blocks away.

The building is near the 280 on ramp. It is very close to all the tech bus stops as well as the J Line and BART.

The building is only 3 short blocks from the newly renovated Recreation Center and rubber floor playground, perfect for small tots. Let your pooch frolic safely in the fenced dog run, bring your tennis racket for a serious workout, or join a pickup game on the popular basketball courts. There's also an indoor gym, auditorium, a baseball diamond, picnic area, patio and multipurpose field.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1574-church-st-san-francisco-ca-unit-2/314886
Property Id 314886

(RLNE5937404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1574 Church St 2 have any available units?
1574 Church St 2 has a unit available for $2,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1574 Church St 2 have?
Some of 1574 Church St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1574 Church St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1574 Church St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 Church St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1574 Church St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1574 Church St 2 offer parking?
No, 1574 Church St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1574 Church St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1574 Church St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 Church St 2 have a pool?
No, 1574 Church St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1574 Church St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1574 Church St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 Church St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1574 Church St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

