1574 Church St 2

Completely Modern 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 314886



Completely Modern renovated 1 bedroom apartment about to be available.



This no expense spared renovation boasts brand new chef's kitchens, with imported slow close cabinets as well as polished quartz countertops.



There are hard wood floors throughout the units.



Safeway, Mitchell's Ice Cream, Ichi Sushi is only a couple blocks away.



The building is near the 280 on ramp. It is very close to all the tech bus stops as well as the J Line and BART.



The building is only 3 short blocks from the newly renovated Recreation Center and rubber floor playground, perfect for small tots. Let your pooch frolic safely in the fenced dog run, bring your tennis racket for a serious workout, or join a pickup game on the popular basketball courts. There's also an indoor gym, auditorium, a baseball diamond, picnic area, patio and multipurpose field.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1574-church-st-san-francisco-ca-unit-2/314886

