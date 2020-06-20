1560 SACRAMENTO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Nob Hill keeps it classy. With instagrammable views of the Bay and Downtown, it’s easy to imagine why this area has been synonymous with glamour since the Gold Rush. Crowned by the city’s top hotels – including the Ritz, historic mansions and charming little plazas. Catch some rays in Huntington Park, people-watch from a sidewalk cafe, see a show at the Nob Hill Masonic or hop on a cable car and play tourist for the day.



It doesn’t get more golden than this stately stunner! Whitewashed Art Deco facade, lovely landscaping and graceful Golden Gate Bridge era architectural details make this building a well-bred backdrop for the lux life. Hardwood floors and thoughtfully remodeled kitchen keep this Nob Hill residence fresh.



