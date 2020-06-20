All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1560 SACRAMENTO

1560 Sacramento St · (415) 360-0897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1560 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1560 SACRAMENTO.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Nob Hill keeps it classy. With instagrammable views of the Bay and Downtown, it’s easy to imagine why this area has been synonymous with glamour since the Gold Rush. Crowned by the city’s top hotels – including the Ritz, historic mansions and charming little plazas. Catch some rays in Huntington Park, people-watch from a sidewalk cafe, see a show at the Nob Hill Masonic or hop on a cable car and play tourist for the day.

It doesn’t get more golden than this stately stunner! Whitewashed Art Deco facade, lovely landscaping and graceful Golden Gate Bridge era architectural details make this building a well-bred backdrop for the lux life. Hardwood floors and thoughtfully remodeled kitchen keep this Nob Hill residence fresh.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Street parking only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 SACRAMENTO have any available units?
1560 SACRAMENTO has 4 units available starting at $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 SACRAMENTO have?
Some of 1560 SACRAMENTO's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 SACRAMENTO currently offering any rent specials?
1560 SACRAMENTO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 SACRAMENTO pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 SACRAMENTO is pet friendly.
Does 1560 SACRAMENTO offer parking?
Yes, 1560 SACRAMENTO offers parking.
Does 1560 SACRAMENTO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 SACRAMENTO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 SACRAMENTO have a pool?
No, 1560 SACRAMENTO does not have a pool.
Does 1560 SACRAMENTO have accessible units?
No, 1560 SACRAMENTO does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 SACRAMENTO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 SACRAMENTO has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

