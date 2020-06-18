All apartments in San Francisco
1483 Sutter Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:43 PM

1483 Sutter Street

1483 Sutter Street · (415) 533-9202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1483 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Cathedral Hill

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Unobstructed skyline view condo located on the 15th floor of The Sutterfield. This junior one-bedroom faces East & offers custom built cabinetry, kitchen with granite counter tops & breakfast bar. The spacious living/dining area has custom wood bookcase/wall separator to the bedroom. There is large walk-in closet, washer and dryer and a spacious bathroom. One deeded parking is included. The Sutterfield has 24hr security, on-site manager, gym, spa, sauna and stunning lobby entrance. The Suterfield is close to Whole Foods, Polk Street & Van Ness corridor. Opera House, restaurants, coffee shops & shopping all within walking distance. Property is currently tenant occupied until May, but can be show with advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1483 Sutter Street have any available units?
1483 Sutter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1483 Sutter Street have?
Some of 1483 Sutter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1483 Sutter Street currently offering any rent specials?
1483 Sutter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 Sutter Street pet-friendly?
No, 1483 Sutter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1483 Sutter Street offer parking?
Yes, 1483 Sutter Street does offer parking.
Does 1483 Sutter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1483 Sutter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 Sutter Street have a pool?
No, 1483 Sutter Street does not have a pool.
Does 1483 Sutter Street have accessible units?
No, 1483 Sutter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 Sutter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1483 Sutter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
