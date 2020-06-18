1483 Sutter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking hot tub lobby sauna

Unobstructed skyline view condo located on the 15th floor of The Sutterfield. This junior one-bedroom faces East & offers custom built cabinetry, kitchen with granite counter tops & breakfast bar. The spacious living/dining area has custom wood bookcase/wall separator to the bedroom. There is large walk-in closet, washer and dryer and a spacious bathroom. One deeded parking is included. The Sutterfield has 24hr security, on-site manager, gym, spa, sauna and stunning lobby entrance. The Suterfield is close to Whole Foods, Polk Street & Van Ness corridor. Opera House, restaurants, coffee shops & shopping all within walking distance. Property is currently tenant occupied until May, but can be show with advanced notice.