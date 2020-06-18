1483 Sutter Street

Amenities
Unobstructed skyline view condo located on the 15th floor of The Sutterfield. This junior one-bedroom faces East & offers custom built cabinetry, kitchen with granite counter tops & breakfast bar. The spacious living/dining area has custom wood bookcase/wall separator to the bedroom. There is large walk-in closet, washer and dryer and a spacious bathroom. One deeded parking is included. The Sutterfield has 24hr security, on-site manager, gym, spa, sauna and stunning lobby entrance. The Suterfield is close to Whole Foods, Polk Street & Van Ness corridor. Opera House, restaurants, coffee shops & shopping all within walking distance. Property is currently tenant occupied until May, but can be show with advanced notice.