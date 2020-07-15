All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1449 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1449 Washington Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

1449 Washington Street

1449 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1449 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Washington Street have any available units?
1449 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1449 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1449 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 1449 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1449 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1449 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1449 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1449 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St
San Francisco, CA 94158
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
The Terraces
1330 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1127-1133 KEARNY
1127 Kearny Street
San Francisco, CA 94133

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco