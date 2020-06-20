All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1431 Grove Street #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1431 Grove Street #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:49 PM

1431 Grove Street #2

1431 Grove Street · (628) 777-5537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1431 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Panhandle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
rent controlled
1431 Grove Street San Francisco, CA 94117 Special Move-In Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move-in before May 31st. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/412483946 Unit #2 Features: -W/D in unit -Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counter tops, white glossy cabinets, and mosaic tile back splash -Stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, gas range, hood, and full dishwasher -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Great natural light -Hardwood flooring throughout Other: -Large communal backyard -Rent controlled -12 month lease, then month to month -Pet-friendly; no pet rent! (2 pet max) Location: -Next to Divisadero and Lower Haight retail strips -Close to Alamo Square, the Panhandle, Golden Gate Park, Buena Vista Park, and Duboce Dog Park -Nearby major tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to FiDi and SoMa *COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. *sqft is estimated CONTACT Ryan Durante ryan @ rentbt.com Leasing Agent Brick+Timber DRE #02092313

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Grove Street #2 have any available units?
1431 Grove Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Grove Street #2 have?
Some of 1431 Grove Street #2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Grove Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Grove Street #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Grove Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Grove Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Grove Street #2 offer parking?
No, 1431 Grove Street #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Grove Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Grove Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Grove Street #2 have a pool?
No, 1431 Grove Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Grove Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 1431 Grove Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Grove Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Grove Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1431 Grove Street #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
50 JOICE Street
50 Joice Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St
San Francisco, CA 94123
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity