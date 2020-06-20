1431 Grove Street #2

Amenities

1431 Grove Street San Francisco, CA 94117 Special Move-In Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move-in before May 31st. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/412483946 Unit #2 Features: -W/D in unit -Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counter tops, white glossy cabinets, and mosaic tile back splash -Stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, gas range, hood, and full dishwasher -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Great natural light -Hardwood flooring throughout Other: -Large communal backyard -Rent controlled -12 month lease, then month to month -Pet-friendly; no pet rent! (2 pet max) Location: -Next to Divisadero and Lower Haight retail strips -Close to Alamo Square, the Panhandle, Golden Gate Park, Buena Vista Park, and Duboce Dog Park -Nearby major tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to FiDi and SoMa *COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. *sqft is estimated CONTACT Ryan Durante ryan @ rentbt.com Leasing Agent Brick+Timber DRE #02092313