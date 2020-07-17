Does 1415 Indiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have a pool?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.