All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1415 Indiana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1415 Indiana Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:10 PM

1415 Indiana Street

1415 Indiana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1415 Indiana Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Central Waterfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Indiana Street have any available units?
1415 Indiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1415 Indiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Indiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Indiana Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Indiana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1415 Indiana Street offer parking?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have a pool?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Indiana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Indiana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

709 Geary Apartments
709 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
755 O'FARRELL
755 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1870 PACIFIC
1870 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
Olume
1401 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Landing
1395 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco