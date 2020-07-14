All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1395 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1395 Union Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:10 PM

1395 Union Street

1395 Union Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Polk Gulch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1395 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1395 Union Street have any available units?
1395 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1395 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1395 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 1395 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1395 Union Street offer parking?
No, 1395 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 1395 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1395 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 Union Street have a pool?
No, 1395 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1395 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1395 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1395 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1395 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1395 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Wilson Building
973 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
798 Post St.
798 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco