1367 8th Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 PM

1367 8th Avenue

1367 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1367 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 8th Avenue have any available units?
1367 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1367 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1367 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1367 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1367 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1367 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1367 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1367 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1367 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1367 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1367 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1367 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1367 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

