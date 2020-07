Amenities

1364 Page St #6 Click Here for a Virtual Tour! Remodeled One Bedroom in the Central Haight neighborhood with peak-a-boo views of Downtown San Francisco. The unit has beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout that bring the entire unit together. Near Major Tech Shuttle stops and less than 10 Blocks from USF, Tech Workers and Medical Professionals love this property. Additionally, with a Walk Score of 96, this location is a Walkers Paradise as well! Nearby Parks include the famous Buena Vista Park and the Panhandle as well as Ulrich Field. Washer and Dryer in Building Coming Soon! Discounted Rent During Construction!