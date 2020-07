Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated furnished cable included oven range Property Amenities tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond. Channel your inner Serena at Alice Marble tennis courts, sunbathe in scenic Sterling Park, and zigzag your way down Lombard with visitors from around the globe. Dozens of incredible restaurants, bars and boutiques on Hyde and Polk Street round out this A-list area’s repertoire.



Live like a tourist with local connections; world famous attractions surround this bend-free block of the City’s crookedest street. Fisherman’s Wharf, the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz ferries are all a straight shoot from this prime base for explorations. Zipcar is on the premises, so weekend escapes are easy. Hardwood floors, keep this showpiece apartment shiny and new. The fully remodeled kitchen and shiny new appliances will coax out your inner Julia Child!



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – ti