1330 Union Street #Unit 6

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated rent controlled stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym rent controlled

The apartment is now vacant and ready to rent! Recent renovation with tasteful finishes! 1330 Union St. Unit #6 Virtual tour link: https://vimeo.com/410302201 *COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today.* Special Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move in before May 31st 2020! Features: -W/D in unit -High end kitchen with quartz counter tops, white glossy cabinets, and mosaic tile backsplash -Stainless appliances: gas range, hood, and microwave -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Hardwood flooring throughout -Tons of closet space Other: -12 month lease, then month-to-month -Rent controlled -Residential manager on-site -Pet-Friendly! $500 per pet deposit; maximum 2 pets; 50 lb weight limit Location: -Walking distance to Saint Frank Coffee, Crunch Gym -Close to Polk Street retail / restaurants / nightlife -Easy commute to FiDi & SoMa *Sq Footage is Estimated* CONTACT Maddalena McKenzie Maddalena @ rentbt.com Leasing Assistant Brick +Timber www.rentbt.com