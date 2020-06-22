1330 Union Street #Unit 6

Amenities
The apartment is now vacant and ready to rent! Recent renovation with tasteful finishes! 1330 Union St. Unit #6 Virtual tour link: https://vimeo.com/410302201 *COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today.* Special Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move in before May 31st 2020! Features: -W/D in unit -High end kitchen with quartz counter tops, white glossy cabinets, and mosaic tile backsplash -Stainless appliances: gas range, hood, and microwave -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Hardwood flooring throughout -Tons of closet space Other: -12 month lease, then month-to-month -Rent controlled -Residential manager on-site -Pet-Friendly! $500 per pet deposit; maximum 2 pets; 50 lb weight limit Location: -Walking distance to Saint Frank Coffee, Crunch Gym -Close to Polk Street retail / restaurants / nightlife -Easy commute to FiDi & SoMa *Sq Footage is Estimated* CONTACT Maddalena McKenzie Maddalena @ rentbt.com Leasing Assistant Brick +Timber www.rentbt.com