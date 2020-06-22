All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

1330 Union Street #Unit 6

1330 Union St · (415) 617-5233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
rent controlled
The apartment is now vacant and ready to rent! Recent renovation with tasteful finishes! 1330 Union St. Unit #6 Virtual tour link: https://vimeo.com/410302201 *COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today.* Special Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move in before May 31st 2020! Features: -W/D in unit -High end kitchen with quartz counter tops, white glossy cabinets, and mosaic tile backsplash -Stainless appliances: gas range, hood, and microwave -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Hardwood flooring throughout -Tons of closet space Other: -12 month lease, then month-to-month -Rent controlled -Residential manager on-site -Pet-Friendly! $500 per pet deposit; maximum 2 pets; 50 lb weight limit Location: -Walking distance to Saint Frank Coffee, Crunch Gym -Close to Polk Street retail / restaurants / nightlife -Easy commute to FiDi &amp; SoMa *Sq Footage is Estimated* CONTACT Maddalena McKenzie Maddalena @ rentbt.com Leasing Assistant Brick +Timber www.rentbt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

