Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

1311 Palou Available 07/01/20 Newly, fully remodeled Bayview 3BR/2BA full floor flat, Sec 8 Consid, Deck, W&D (1311 Palou Ave) - * $4,495/month annual lease

* Washer/dryer in unit * Deck

* View * Section 8 considered

* Available: July 1st



OPEN HOUSE: tbd

LOCATION: 1311 Palou Avenue



Newly, fully remodeled Bayview 3BR/2BA full floor flat. Floors are hardwood except in baths. Flat has been fully, newly remodeled with new stainless fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. Fabulous south-facing view. Flat gets a lot of light. Washer and dryer are in-unit in a kitchen alcove.



Located near Palou and Jennings, the Walk Score is 80. Bus line 23 is at your doorway. T-MUNI and bus lines 24, 44, and 54 are all within walking distance.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba . com



(RLNE5768081)