Amenities
1311 Palou Available 07/01/20 Newly, fully remodeled Bayview 3BR/2BA full floor flat, Sec 8 Consid, Deck, W&D (1311 Palou Ave) - * $4,495/month annual lease
* Washer/dryer in unit * Deck
* View * Section 8 considered
* Available: July 1st
OPEN HOUSE: tbd
LOCATION: 1311 Palou Avenue
Newly, fully remodeled Bayview 3BR/2BA full floor flat. Floors are hardwood except in baths. Flat has been fully, newly remodeled with new stainless fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. Fabulous south-facing view. Flat gets a lot of light. Washer and dryer are in-unit in a kitchen alcove.
Located near Palou and Jennings, the Walk Score is 80. Bus line 23 is at your doorway. T-MUNI and bus lines 24, 44, and 54 are all within walking distance.
Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.
Everest Mwamba
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com
