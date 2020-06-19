All apartments in San Francisco
1311 Palou
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1311 Palou

1311 Palou Avenue · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1311 Palou Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
Bayview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1311 Palou · Avail. Jul 1

$4,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1311 Palou Available 07/01/20 Newly, fully remodeled Bayview 3BR/2BA full floor flat, Sec 8 Consid, Deck, W&D (1311 Palou Ave) - * $4,495/month annual lease
* Washer/dryer in unit * Deck
* View * Section 8 considered
* Available: July 1st

OPEN HOUSE: tbd
LOCATION: 1311 Palou Avenue

Newly, fully remodeled Bayview 3BR/2BA full floor flat. Floors are hardwood except in baths. Flat has been fully, newly remodeled with new stainless fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. Fabulous south-facing view. Flat gets a lot of light. Washer and dryer are in-unit in a kitchen alcove.

Located near Palou and Jennings, the Walk Score is 80. Bus line 23 is at your doorway. T-MUNI and bus lines 24, 44, and 54 are all within walking distance.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5768081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Palou have any available units?
1311 Palou has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Palou have?
Some of 1311 Palou's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Palou currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Palou isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Palou pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Palou is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1311 Palou offer parking?
No, 1311 Palou does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Palou have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Palou offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Palou have a pool?
No, 1311 Palou does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Palou have accessible units?
No, 1311 Palou does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Palou have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Palou has units with dishwashers.
