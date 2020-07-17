All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1310 Fillmore Street

1310 Fillmore Street · (415) 713-8510
Location

1310 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 Fillmore Street - #306 · Avail. now

$4,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
lobby
Landmark Bldg, Contemporary Condo With W/D, Pkg Avail. | Elite Leasing - Watch the video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/fLCGbsVxNXM

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,395/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car for $250/mo. Avail after 30 days.
Amenities: 24 hr. attended lobby, 10,000 sf courtyard with BBQ area.
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water and garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood and carpet
Laundry: In unit
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $200 (M-F); $350 (Sat&Sun) + $500 deposit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Live in this contemporary condo in the landmark Fillmore Heritage Center building. The unit features an open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen spaces. Plenty of light floods through the continuous window line in the living area. The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and high end cabinetry. Bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. Bathrooms feature granite countertop vanities and updated fixtures. For your convenience, there is a washer/dryer in the unit and parking is available. The building has a large landscaped courtyard with BBQ areas and a 24 hr. attended lobby featuring concierge services.

The Fillmore Heritage Center is located in the heart of the Jazz district and is close to a number of services. With a WalkScore of 98, you are close to many restaurants and stores including 1300 on Fillmore, Bruno’s Pizzeria Cucina, Safeway and the Fillmore Farmer’s Market. You are well connected with transit including multiple MUNI bus lines. Access to the 101 Freeway is easy.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Fillmore Street have any available units?
1310 Fillmore Street has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Fillmore Street have?
Some of 1310 Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Fillmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1310 Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 1310 Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 1310 Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

