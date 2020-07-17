1310 Fillmore Street

Amenities
Landmark Bldg, Contemporary Condo With W/D, Pkg Avail.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,395/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car for $250/mo. Avail after 30 days.
Amenities: 24 hr. attended lobby, 10,000 sf courtyard with BBQ area.
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water and garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood and carpet
Laundry: In unit
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $200 (M-F); $350 (Sat&Sun) + $500 deposit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Live in this contemporary condo in the landmark Fillmore Heritage Center building. The unit features an open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen spaces. Plenty of light floods through the continuous window line in the living area. The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and high end cabinetry. Bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. Bathrooms feature granite countertop vanities and updated fixtures. For your convenience, there is a washer/dryer in the unit and parking is available. The building has a large landscaped courtyard with BBQ areas and a 24 hr. attended lobby featuring concierge services.
The Fillmore Heritage Center is located in the heart of the Jazz district and is close to a number of services. With a WalkScore of 98, you are close to many restaurants and stores including 1300 on Fillmore, Bruno’s Pizzeria Cucina, Safeway and the Fillmore Farmer’s Market. You are well connected with transit including multiple MUNI bus lines. Access to the 101 Freeway is easy.
