1310 Fillmore Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel concierge

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard parking bbq/grill lobby

Landmark Bldg, Contemporary Condo With W/D, Pkg Avail. | Elite Leasing - Watch the video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/fLCGbsVxNXM



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $4,395/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 car for $250/mo. Avail after 30 days.

Amenities: 24 hr. attended lobby, 10,000 sf courtyard with BBQ area.

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water and garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood and carpet

Laundry: In unit

Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $200 (M-F); $350 (Sat&Sun) + $500 deposit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Live in this contemporary condo in the landmark Fillmore Heritage Center building. The unit features an open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen spaces. Plenty of light floods through the continuous window line in the living area. The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and high end cabinetry. Bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. Bathrooms feature granite countertop vanities and updated fixtures. For your convenience, there is a washer/dryer in the unit and parking is available. The building has a large landscaped courtyard with BBQ areas and a 24 hr. attended lobby featuring concierge services.



The Fillmore Heritage Center is located in the heart of the Jazz district and is close to a number of services. With a WalkScore of 98, you are close to many restaurants and stores including 1300 on Fillmore, Bruno’s Pizzeria Cucina, Safeway and the Fillmore Farmer’s Market. You are well connected with transit including multiple MUNI bus lines. Access to the 101 Freeway is easy.



View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899560)